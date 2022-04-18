Tesla Model Y and Model X Plaid Drag Mustangs, Blue Oval Fans Almost Rejoiced

Polemics, as always, solve almost nothing – they just make up a crazy way to lose time and (possibly) money. For example, these Tesla vs. Blue Oval battles almost did not matter as the controversies reached the EV pricing point, and everyone just ignored the Chevy truck twist...
It is always (almost) funny to dedicate a moment to also reading up on the comments about an ICE vs. EV encounter if you are the type that loves a long polemic that may end up reaching mind-bending arguments. However, let us focus on the facts first, for a change.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a little set of Tesla vs. Blue Oval skirmishes with a final truck twist for the latest video embedded below (uploaded on April 18th, 2022). Most of the action takes place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, save for the bonus skirmish at the 1:08 mark that moved the brawls to Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida.
Usually, the first skirmish is the one that puts everything into the proper perspective, but this time around, there is just one try for every Tesla and Blue Oval hero involved in the brewing ICE vs. EV wars. As such, the first battle sees a Tesla Model Y face off with an S550 Ford Mustang, and Blue Oval fans almost had a surprising reason to rejoice.
Alas, it was “close but not close enough:” 12.56s victory for the crossover Tesla and a 12.64s pass for the legendary pony car. Then, it was high nighttime to move on and check out the “main event” as the feisty Tesla Model S Plaid ducked it out with a stick shift Fox Body Ford Mustang on nitrous. ICE fans will be sorely disappointed to find out this aftermarket ride did not cover itself with quarter-mile glory this time around: 9.86s (Plaid) against a rather meager 10.55s (Fox Body) pass.
Then, the Chevy truck came along and wanted a piece of the Plaid action, but most likely, the onlookers were already busy stirring up the pot in the comments section, discussing prices and the differences between various Tesla models...
