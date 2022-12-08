Tesla Model X Plaid Does a Top Speed Run on the German Autobahn, Gets Job Done

Almost everyone knows that Tesla vehicles are quick in a straight line. The Plaid versions make no exception, but rather underline the unwritten rule. In the case of this variant, the Model X did not get it as soon as the Model S had it first, but it arrived, and it is just as brisk as you would expect.
The German autobahn was yet again home to another top-speed run, this time for the Model X Plaid, and the electric SUV is as fast as you can imagine. As with any electric vehicle, the entire acceleration is done without too much noise, and all that is left to be heard is wind noise, along with a bit of sound from the tires.
The folks over at Autovisie have done a top-speed run of the Model X Plaid on the autobahn, and the results were more impressive than one would expect, if we judge just by the displayed speed on the gauge cluster. As you can see, this Model X Plaid manages to hit 270 kph (167 mph) repeatedly. To be fair, the displayed velocity may not be entirely correct, as is the case with most dashboards. It is customary to display a slightly higher velocity than the correct one, and the difference is usually in the range of two to five percent.
We also notice on the dashboard that the battery is fully charged, or close to fully charged, while the remaining range is estimated at 447 km (ca. 277 miles), which is just below the estimated 335-mile range claimed by the manufacturer. Not bad at all from that point of view, especially since you do not see an instant drop in the remaining range, as some vehicles do show after driving at high speed.
The triple-motor electric vehicle confirms its impressive power with a convincing sprint from naught to 100 kph (62 mph), as well as up to 200 kph (124 mph). There are faster vehicles in the world, including ones made in series production, but the existence of those vehicles does not make the Model X Plaid shine any less, because it is quite impressive from this point of view.
