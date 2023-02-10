Tesla HW4 Computer Gets Type Approval in Europe, Comes on Model S/X First

Rumors about Tesla’s Hardware 4 computer and sensor suite have been floating around for quite some time. Nevertheless, they got serious now since the Dutch authorities have granted the type approval to the refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X. These are the first Tesla models to feature the new hardware suite, according to the type approval.
We’ve been talking about the HW4 computer and the new sensors that accompany it for a while. As discussed earlier, the new hardware suite would revert a previous decision to ditch radar sensors. According to a document Tesla filed with the FCC, Tesla was readying a high-definition radar expected to improve safety in low visibility. Besides the new radar, the HW4 suite will feature a more powerful Autopilot computer and higher-resolution cameras.
Previously, Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck would come with the new hardware. Nevertheless, we now know that the Cybertruck would not be the first Tesla model with this technology. Instead, it’s the refreshed Model S and Model X, based on the recent type approval granted in Europe on January 20. It’s a safe bet the HW4 is already on the vehicles shipped to Europe from the Tesla Fremont factory.
The refreshed models come with big-enough modifications to need a new type approval before the sales start in Europe, and Tesla applied for it to Dutch authorities. Top of the list is the “Introduction of Generation 4 complex vehicle control system (Autopilot),” followed by “Introduction of new car computer and GNSS antenna.” While the European Type Certificate does not detail the components of the HW4 computer and sensor suite, it offers other interesting details about the updated models.
According to the document shared on the TFF forum in Germany, dual motor versions (non-Plaid) of the Tesla Model S and Model X will rock Gen3 inverters in the drive units. We don’t know if these are related to the Gen-3 vehicle architecture that Tesla is about to announce at Investor Day on March 1. Nevertheless, this change doesn’t affect the Plaid versions, which will continue with existing inverters.
Other changes concern the Automatic Dipped and Main Beam Sensor, “unification of Model X brake system application,” and a new rear-view mirror arm for the Model X. The document also mentions changes to the vehicle’s rear badging, and we’ve seen the refreshed models ditch the Tesla logo for elegant lettering.
Another rather important change is the vehicles’ maximum speed. The vanilla versions of both models keep the 155 mph / 250 kph top speeds, and the Model X Plaid sticks to the previously stated 163 mph / 262 kph specification. Nevertheless, the Tesla Model S Plaid’s top speed has been updated to 174 mph / 280 kph, down from 186 mph / 300 kph.
As previously specified, when fitted with the optional Carbon Ceramic Brake kit, the Model S Plaid can go as fast as 200 mph / 322 kph. The Carbon Ceramic Brake kit is rumored to get in stock at any moment now, and this is another indication that it will be offered to customers soon.
