2024 Porsche Macan EV Spotted Fast Charging in Norway, Does Well in the Cold

It was written in the stars and somewhere in Stuttgart - EVs are going to take over, so there’s no time to lose. Porsche may try its best to develop eFuels so the internal combustion engine won’t die, but it proved with the Taycan that it can make great all-electric cars. Now, others must follow the total electrification path. So, let’s look at a camouflaged Macan EV prototype which might become another part of the marque’s success story.

16 photos