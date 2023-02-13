2024 Porsche Cayenne Meets 2024 BMW X5 in CGI Battle of Subtly Refreshed SUVs

While bigger sales might point to compact crossover SUV dominance across the automotive industry, let us face the hard truth and understand that mid-size luxury CUVs bring home a lot more money with a lot fewer deliveries.
As such, is anyone surprised how come just about every self-respecting premium automaker is knees-deep involved in the sector? And is anyone trifled by the fact that some carmakers love to provide double jeopardy against the competition? Let us take BMW, for example, since the Bavarian marque just unveiled the refreshed 2024 X5 and X6, complete with improved tech (including the PHEV variety) and fancy-schmancy dashboard displays, among many others.
They may look even more different now than when the fourth (G05) and third-gen (G06) models first premiered in 2019 and 2020, respectively, but rest assured – they are true siblings. And while there are two of them, other brands have even more options across the mid-size luxury CUV board. Think of the third iteration of the now-ubiquitous Porsche Cayenne, which is offered as a Cayenne Coupe as well but also counts on numerous siblings as part of the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo architecture’s family – like the Audi Q7 and Q8, VW Touareg, or the Bentley Bentayga and Lambo Urus.
Well, there is a hidden reason we talked about both – even if the Cayenne is not yet subtly refreshed as the 2024 BMW X5 and X6. This is because we also need to take a leap of faith into the imaginative realm of digital car content creators where the virtual automotive artist behind the Evren Ozgun Spy Sketch channel on YouTube has a slightly different interpretation of BMW and Porsche’s SUVs. Thus, after the pixel master recently pitted the 2024 BMW M5 PHEV against an ICE Audi RS 6 Avant in a fake battle of new generations, he now focuses on CGI forgery of the refreshed variety.
Interestingly, while we suspect the digital expert was deeply inspired by the OEM work done on the 2024 BMW X5, he still could not help but paint the originator of the “Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)” niche in a slightly different CGI light – both through the use of a different, quirkier turquoise paint and by fitting it with novel traits, such as the hidden door handles. Meanwhile, the Stuttgart-based rival seems almost like factory work, as well. But remember, this is an unofficial depiction of what could come next, so do notice the different taillights or the moderately different front fascia, among other things.
As for what comes next, we can probably all rest assured that Porsche will diligently present us with the enhanced 2024 or 2025 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe once the testing procedures are done. After all, our spy photographer partners recently caught a prototype that did not even bother with camouflage while storming through the winter wonderland.
