Should BMW Make an M3 CS Touring for Ultimate School Runs?

You likely know that the hot wagon is back on the menu at BMW M, unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months. The model is based on the latest generation M3 Sedan, and it shares pretty much everything with its four-door counterpart, bar the new back end.
Here, the cargo area has become bigger by extending the roof over it. The rear fenders and three-quarter panels are also bigger as a result, and elsewhere, the BMW M3 Touring, which is its official name, has the same sporty look as the M3 Sedan.
With the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate in its sights, the M3 Touring is arguably one of the best premium compact family cars that money can buy, and it certainly has the grunt to match its looks. Only available in the Competition xDrive form, meaning that it has the punchiest version of the straight-six engine under the hood, and rear-biased all-wheel drive for extra grip and peace of mind, it is basically as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo from zero to sixty-two miles per hour (0-100 kph).
Scrolling through the official spec sheet of the car reveals that the sprint takes only 3.6 seconds, aided by the 503 bhp (510 ps/375 kW) produced by the 3.0-liter six-pot, whose thrust is rated at 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Flat-out, it will blow your socks off with 174 mph (280 kph). BMW’s M Division had to electronically cap the top speed, as without the limiter, it could do much more than that. You know what would be even faster? An M3 CS Touring.
The Munich firm does possess all the right tools to make it happen, and if given the green light for production, then the output would be boosted to 543 hp (550 ps/405 kW). The M3 CS is two tenths of a second quicker than the normal M3 Touring to 62 mph, and we reckon that the hot wagon might match those numbers, or at least shave 0.1 second from the current’s one sprint time. But the extra oomph wouldn’t be the only modification, as it would also have a retuned chassis, extra carbon fiber for weight-saving purposes, and some tweaks made inside and out that would make BMW enthusiasts sight upon spotting it in traffic.
Now, having the know-how to make a car doesn’t necessarily mean anything in the real world, and while we’d love to see a BMW M3 CS Touring, chances are it will never happen. If it did, though, then it would probably look very similar, if not identical, to the one rendered out by j.b. cars, and shared online a few days ago. Do you dig the looks?
