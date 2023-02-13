Virtual Lambo Aventador SVJ Successors Look Ready to Ride With the Track Hounds

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic automaker had a marvelous 2022, and it naturally set yet another sales record. But even as it carries away the garland, it also needs to hedge its bets against the feisty competition.
This is mostly because Lamborghini was not the only example of how there are never such things as troubled times for the uber-rich. And Bentley, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce – among others – all showed that while most of us struggled, 2022 was a marvelous year for them and their one-percenter customers. As such, Lambo needs to fend off major threats from just about everywhere around the ultra-luxury stratosphere – but above all from the super-SUV niche where the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue lurks on cloud number nine just waiting to teach everyone a feisty coach-door lesson.
Luckily for fans of the Italian carmaker, Lambo seems prepared to face the storm and cooks up more than one way of keeping itself relevant. At the ‘bottom’ of the scale reside stuff like the V10-powered Lambo Huracan Sterrato, a ‘mild-mannered’ off-road sports car produced as a limited edition. The high-riding offensive continues from the Urus side, now with fresh Urus Performante and Urus S forces that will keep the aftermarket realm quite busy for a while.
And, of course, everyone is waiting to see what happens after the Aventador – and we do not mean just ‘goodbyes’ like the one-off V12-powered Autentica and Invencible models. Instead, the entire world – both the real and virtual ones – is waiting to see what comes from the flagship supercar vault. As far as the rumor mill is concerned, there are nothing but dreams of a plug-in hybrid magnitude. But when it comes to the imaginative kingdom of digital car content creators, everything is both possible and allowed.
For example, the virtual artist better known as hycade on social media not only dreamt of a truculent Lambo flagship successor for the Aventador SVJ, but he also made it wider than a fast day and thoroughly exotic and slammed. Then, as always, the pixel master further explored the initial silver/gray idea in a bunch of other ritzier colors, like green, orange, yellow, or purple. And because he chose a track-like background, they all looked ready to ride for a hunt just like a pack of track hounds. As for what could motivate them, it must have been something nasty, hence the high exhaust flames during the initial high-rev experience!
As a reminder, the 2018 to 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (Super Veloce Jota) LP 770-4 was the most track-focused iteration of the Aventador S series, a step above the Aventador SV, and ready to rumble with 770 ps (759 hp) at the touch of the throttle. Now, here is hoping that even if Lambo does not use the mighty V12 in conjunction with electric motors for the PHEV evolution, it will still give us a little more oomph to keep everyone satisfied!
