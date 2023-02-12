Try Not to Ralph While Looking at This BMW M8 Render

Arguably one of the best-looking modern-day BMW M cars, unless you’re into big grilles obviously, the M8 recently entered the rendering blender yet again, surfacing with a very controversial design. Truth be told, controversial is too soft a word used to describe this monstrosity.
Such looks best suit certain American classics. You may know them as donks, but that term applies to the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala, with or without the brash makeover. Therefore, one would almost never expect to see something born on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, with a focus on performance and comfort, to sport such mods.
In order to fit those Amani wheels under the arches, the body had to be chopped. Fortunately, we’re talking about digital chopping, because as we already told you, this car only lives in Fantasy Land. 412donklife on Instagram gave it 34-inch alloys, with a gold finish, and a set of ultra-thin tires wrapped around them. The rest of the car has an orange hue, which isn’t half bad to be honest, and the usual amount of black trim. The interior has a similar color combo, and an open-top view of the sky above courtesy of the ragtop that can be stowed away in a special compartment behind the rear seats at the push of a button.
Hopefully, we’ll never lay eyes on such a build in real life, as the BMW M8 Convertible, just like the M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe, look best stock. Okay, maybe a set of nice wheels of normal sizes may be a plus, but other than that, no one should do anything else to them. The only exception here would obviously apply to the growling V8 lying under the hood, as we reckon not many people would say no to having more oomph available via the right pedal, even if these cars aren’t exactly underpowered, and can still give full-blown supercars, or better said previous-gen supercars, a run for their money on a good day, and with a skilled driver behind the wheel.
Craving for a BMW M8 Convertible of your own? That would be at least $143,700 in the United States, without destination. The model is offered in the Competition guise, meaning that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 develops 617 hp (626 ps/460 kW) at 6,000 rpm, and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque between 1,800 and 5,860 rpm. The thrust is directed to the wheels via a smooth-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with Launch Control. For an open-top model, the M8 Competition Convertible is very fast, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration taking 3.1 seconds. Flat-out, you’re looking at up to 190 mph (306 kph) if you order it with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
In order to fit those Amani wheels under the arches, the body had to be chopped. Fortunately, we’re talking about digital chopping, because as we already told you, this car only lives in Fantasy Land. 412donklife on Instagram gave it 34-inch alloys, with a gold finish, and a set of ultra-thin tires wrapped around them. The rest of the car has an orange hue, which isn’t half bad to be honest, and the usual amount of black trim. The interior has a similar color combo, and an open-top view of the sky above courtesy of the ragtop that can be stowed away in a special compartment behind the rear seats at the push of a button.
Hopefully, we’ll never lay eyes on such a build in real life, as the BMW M8 Convertible, just like the M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe, look best stock. Okay, maybe a set of nice wheels of normal sizes may be a plus, but other than that, no one should do anything else to them. The only exception here would obviously apply to the growling V8 lying under the hood, as we reckon not many people would say no to having more oomph available via the right pedal, even if these cars aren’t exactly underpowered, and can still give full-blown supercars, or better said previous-gen supercars, a run for their money on a good day, and with a skilled driver behind the wheel.
Craving for a BMW M8 Convertible of your own? That would be at least $143,700 in the United States, without destination. The model is offered in the Competition guise, meaning that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 develops 617 hp (626 ps/460 kW) at 6,000 rpm, and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque between 1,800 and 5,860 rpm. The thrust is directed to the wheels via a smooth-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with Launch Control. For an open-top model, the M8 Competition Convertible is very fast, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration taking 3.1 seconds. Flat-out, you’re looking at up to 190 mph (306 kph) if you order it with the optional M Driver’s Pack.