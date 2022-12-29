This Is the Difference Between the Alpina B8 and a BMW M8 Competition on the Autobahn

If you are looking for a four-door BMW with a coupe-silhouette and as much power as possible, you have two factory-fresh options out there: the BMW M8 Competition or the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe. The latter is set to bridge the gap between the 850i and the M8, but is it slower or quicker than an M8 Competition?
Well, back in the land of the Autobahn, both models can legally max out their speedometers on sections that do not have a top speed restriction. All it takes is just enough room to let those V8s stretch their legs, and you can see for yourself which is fastest.
Back when the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe made its debut, it had a starting MSRP of $130,000, which got you a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that was good for 612 hp (621 ps). It is less than what an M8 Competition gets you, but the B8 was a bridge between the 850i and the M8 Competiton, remember? The M8 Competition comes with 616 horsepower (625 ps), and a peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb.-ft.)
Well, the Alpina is more than that, because it comes with a different look, as well as a specific interior configuration. Just like in old models, the gauge cluster is changed accordingly. There are changes to the steering, suspension, and transmission settings, so it feels different from a BMW M850i xDrive. It is also different from the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe, which is featured in the video below.
For some customers, it is enough, while others might want the full BMW M experience, instead. At the same time, BMW has an Individual department, which can provide custom trim colors, as well as paint or fabrics, but it will depend on the customer's wishes, as well.
The Alpina may become more valuable in the long run, depending on what BMW decides to do with the marque once they take full control of it. At one point in the future, Alpina may stop being a different brand, and it may be turned into a trim level for some BMW models.
Or Alpina may have an entirely different fate, but it depends on the market at that time, as well as on estimates made by BMW Group executives.
According to the folks at Auto Top, the 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe needs 7.49 seconds to sprint from 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph), which may seem like a lot, but the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 in 992.1 form with a PDK Is just 0.03 seconds faster.
As a reference, in a test done be the same outlet, the 2018 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe required 8.48 seconds for the same sprint, while a 2020 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe needs just 6.81 seconds for the same acceleration run. So yes, the M8 Competition is quicker than the Alpina.
Evidently, this is only something that can be tested on a public road on some sections of German Autobahn. Otherwise, we are just talking about bragging rights whenever you speak about your car.
