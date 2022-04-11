Shh… This Tesla Model S Plaid Is Hunting V8-Powered Cars, BMW M8 Falls Victim to It

It was an interesting day for the owner of this BMW M8 Competition Coupe, as they found out how their ride stacks up against the Tesla Model S Plaid in a straight-line sprint, at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, in Florida.
Obviously, you don’t have to be a connoisseur to know that the instant thrust, combined with a jaw-dropping amount of power, makes the electric sedan extremely fast down the quarter-mile. In fact, it used to hold on to the record for production cars, until the Rimac Nevera dethroned it by half a second, posting an unbelievable 8.58, with a 167.51 mph (269.58 kph) exit speed.
Don’t underestimate the M8 Competition Coupe either, because, on a good day, it is a 10-second car. In this race, it completed the course in 10.996 seconds, at 124.75 mph (200.77 kph). Still, as you can imagine, it was no match for the Tesla’s 9.30 seconds at 147.88 mph (237.99 kph).
Despite its comfort-oriented nature, the BMW needs only 3.2 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and can keep going up to 155 mph (250 kph). It rocks a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which is capable of pushing out 616 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With a little bit of work, the M8 Competition Coupe can mix it with supercars in terms of power, yet by the looks of it, the white copy depicted on video down below didn’t have any mods.
Now, besides showing this Bimmer who’s boss, the Model S Plaid in question, owned by the guy behind the Tesla Plaid YouTube channel, and equipped with 19-inch wheels, took on another Model S, which appeared to be in the P100D configuration. Another Model S Plaid challenged it to a straight-line duel, albeit that one had 21-inch alloys, and you are one mouse-click away from watching all three drag races.
Don’t underestimate the M8 Competition Coupe either, because, on a good day, it is a 10-second car. In this race, it completed the course in 10.996 seconds, at 124.75 mph (200.77 kph). Still, as you can imagine, it was no match for the Tesla’s 9.30 seconds at 147.88 mph (237.99 kph).
Despite its comfort-oriented nature, the BMW needs only 3.2 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and can keep going up to 155 mph (250 kph). It rocks a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which is capable of pushing out 616 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With a little bit of work, the M8 Competition Coupe can mix it with supercars in terms of power, yet by the looks of it, the white copy depicted on video down below didn’t have any mods.
Now, besides showing this Bimmer who’s boss, the Model S Plaid in question, owned by the guy behind the Tesla Plaid YouTube channel, and equipped with 19-inch wheels, took on another Model S, which appeared to be in the P100D configuration. Another Model S Plaid challenged it to a straight-line duel, albeit that one had 21-inch alloys, and you are one mouse-click away from watching all three drag races.