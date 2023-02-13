Harley-Davidson Grander Land Yacht Looks Ready for a Long Trip to the Great Outdoors

In the car world, we often come across the term land yacht. It’s meant to represent very large automobiles, no matter the segment they play in, properly equipped to handle long trips into the great outdoors with minimum of effort and maximum of comfort for their occupants.
When it comes to motorcycles, however, the term is not easily applicable, for a variety of reasons, including because bikes are usually not large or equipped enough to fit the description. A quick look however at the Harley-Davidson Grander 2 we have here is enough to make it clear there are however exceptions.
The American bike maker’s offering in a category it now calls Grand American Touring is the most extensive in its entire lineup, as it presently counts no less than ten models. The Electra Glide is no longer among them, but it was one of the pillars of a segment Americans love so much.
It is from this family that the Grander comes from. At its origins a machine produced in Milwaukee as a 2017 model year, it was shipped over to Poland where for a while it probably roamed the local roads in its stock form.
It somehow fell into the hand of Polish custom garage Nine Hills, one of Europe’s most prolific such establishments, and got converted into the thing you look at now, a beast so massive and properly equipped that it looks more than fitting for the terms land yacht.
Even in its stock form, the motorcycle was not something that could easily be overlooked when passing by, with its massive presence, the wealth of storage compartments at the back, coming in the form of saddles and boxes, and with the very comfortable-looking seating for two. What Nine Hills did however was to add that touch of class and finesse, mostly through simple yet effective changes of colors and materials.
There are some mechanical changes made to the Electra Glide, of course, but not that extensive. The bike is fitted with a Screamin’ Eagle exhaust system over its stock engine, and a Roland Sands Design air filter for clean air intake purposes.
At the front, LED lights with black inserts have been devised, while the rear was equipped with additional lights. Heated grips come as standard, and they are now wrapped in leather, matching the remade upholstery on the seats.
It’s been a while since the Harley-Davidson Grander first saw daylight, and its current whereabouts are not known. No info on pricing was provided by the Polish shop either, but I think pretty much all of you now reading this now have a feeling even with such rather limited modifications it mustn’t have been cheap.
