All It Takes for the Taycan To Look More Like a Porsche Is a Wacky Widebody Kit

Ever since it broke cover in 2019, the Taycan has been a moneymaker for Porsche. The Stuttgart brand has constantly expanded the family with all sorts of powerful versions over the years, and they have three body styles available, targeting those who are into zero-emission sedans, station wagons, and jacked-up estates.
Whether you’re a fan of the design or not, you’ve got to hand it to Porsche for transforming from a brand that only used to make sports and supercars, to a versatile and modern company with crossovers in its portfolio, as well as ICE-powered executive models, and battery-electric vehicles. Now the latter are about to receive their first mid-cycle refresh, as the entire lineup is going under the knife.
Spied on several occasions, the facelifted Porsche Taycan will get the usual amount of updates revolving around the front and rear ends. New matrix LED headlights that are twice as bright as the ones of its predecessor will be part of the makeover, though in all likelihood, they will be offered only on the range-topping versions. Look for new taillights as well, different front and rear bumpers, maybe some additional colors added to the palette, and new wheels.
Will they do something to the interior? The answer to that is probably yes, though since this will be a mid-cycle update, it shouldn’t feature anything more than different software for the infotainment system, and perhaps fresh upholstery and trim. Depending on whom you ask, some might say that a different steering wheel, and revised center console might be other key features of the facelifted Taycan, but we definitely wouldn’t hold our breath for that.
What you should look forward to is the new top-of-the-line grade that will allow it to take a swing at the Tesla Model S Plaid. It is expected with around 1,000 hp combined, dwarfing the current Turbo S by roughly 250 hp. The extra oomph will shave a couple of tenths of a second from the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint time of the current range-topper, which can do it in 2.6 seconds, and will also add more to the MSRP that currently stands at $187,400 in our market.
Hopefully, the upcoming 1,000-hp Taycan will get swollen fenders, bigger chin spoiler, fatter side skirts, and a more serious diffuser to better stand out from the rest of the family. If anything, we hope it looks almost as aggressive as the one rendered by thiagod3sign, and pictured in the gallery above. This one would make Liberty Walk proud with the fender flares and extra bits and pieces, and we’ve got to admit that in this configuration, it looks more like a Porsche than ever. But do you dig the spec?
