2024 Porsche Taycan Family Spied Testing, 1,000-HP Version Coming for the Tesla Plaid

Porsche has pretty much struck gold with the Taycan. The model has been around since 2019, with production taking place at the Stuttgart factory in Germany, and over the years they have constantly expanded the lineup with new versions and body styles.
Thus, the Taycan family now comprises the four-door sedan, five-door estate, and a jacked-up variant of the latter dubbed the Cross Turismo. Mind you, the Stuttgart car manufacturer knows that the Taycan needs a mid-cycle refresh in order to remain competitive for a few more years, and they are currently prepping it as we speak.
All three body styles are getting a facelift, and they were recently snapped in the cold in Europe’s frozen north by our spy photographers, looking pretty much the same. However, there are a few things that Porsche changed, like the clever new matrix LED headlamps said to be twice as bright as the ones equipping the current car, albeit without dazzling incoming traffic. These will likely be reserved for the upper trim levels. The rear lighting units will be revised too, and the bumpers at both ends will be new.
Beyond these changes, it is likely that Porsche will give it new wheels, and perhaps expand the color palette. Some updates inside are not out of the question either, though we wouldn’t hold our breath for anything significant. New software might be part of novelties, alongside the usual changes revolving around the steering wheel, and probably the center console. Mind you, you should take these rumors with a pinch of salt until further notice. The same goes for the extra oomph of the entire family, and the enhanced driving range.
The biggest upgrade will be the introduction of an all-new range-topping model. We still don’t know what it will be named, but it will gun for the likes of the Tesla Model S Plaid, with some 1,000-horsepower combined available via the right pedal. This would give it a significant advantage over the current Turbo S specification, which has 750 hp on overboost, and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in 2.6 seconds on Overboost, with the launch control function engaged. The Taycan Turbo S is the current top-of-the-line grade, and it starts at $187,400 in the United States, before destination and dealer fees.
When will the upcoming range-topper variant premiere? Your guess is as good as ours, but if we were to take a guess, we’d say that later this year, alongside the rest of the facelifted family. Look for them at dealers nationwide maybe towards the end of 2023, listed as 2024 models. Besides the usual revisions, the facelifted Taycan lineup should also bring a small price bump over the current one.
