2024 Porsche Taycan Allegedly Has 1,000 Horsepower, Gets Spied During Winter Testing

Porsche continues testing its beefier Taycan prototype, and this model has reached the stage of winter testing. The latter is currently happening near the Arctic Circle, but we have not seen this prototype since last October, back when someone was driving it on the Nürburgring for the first time. Now, it looks like things have moved forward with the development.
While the prototype on the Nürburgring had a full roll cage, complete with the front loops that cover the A-pillars and link them to the middle and rear of the vehicle, this one “only” has a half-cage.
The difference is that in the latter case, the driver does not need to wear a helmet, and the half-cage theoretically brings extra stiffness to the chassis.
Again, we cannot stress this enough, do not drive or ride in a vehicle with a full roll cage without wearing a helmet, as even a small impact might make your head bump into the bar, and the consequences of that are dire.
We see a set of bucket seats, which are different from the ones seen on the previous prototype. Unlike those, which were FIA-approved racing seats made by a different company, these come from a different Porsche model.
We have yet to see these seats being offered in a Taycan so far, but the firm's Exclusiv Manufaktur department might hook you up if you make a special order.
Just like the other prototype that we have seen, this Taycan comes with yellow brake calipers, and they have massive brake discs behind them, but this should not be a surprise. The front and rear bumpers come with aerodynamic modifications, but these are carefully camouflaged with black tape.
The rear of the Taycan comes with a large spoiler that does not look like it is retractable, as is the case with the stock unit. Instead, it is larger and wider than the stock one, as well as having a smaller spoiler below it, just above the rear position light bar. The latter used to be called a "heckblende" back in the 1980s, and was popular among German manufacturers, although it now comes in a fully-lit, LED form.
As you can observe, this prototype comes with different wheels from what we have previously seen on the Taycan that was spotted while lapping the 'Ring. These may be smaller than the former, as they come with winter tires.
Another thing that is different on this Taycan is the addition of a TDI badge with the “DI” letters being red, just like Volkswagen used to do more than 15 years ago with its more powerful diesel models. Evidently, this is just a joke made by someone who wanted to have a bit of fun. While we do not know who that person is, we want to nod and say that we see what they did there.
Rumors claim that this Taycan has about 1,000 horsepower and that it is meant to break the lap record on the Nürburgring. Others believe it will be the star of a single-make racing series, and we ask – why not both? Well, we will still have to wait a bit more until the truth about this Taycan is revealed, so do not hold your breath.
