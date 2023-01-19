Porsche Launches Infotainment for Modern-Classic Cars Including the First-Gen Cayenne

Does your modern-classic Porsche feel outdated by missing out on some of the technology gear that has become way too common across the industry these past few years? Well, fret not, because the Zuffenhausen brand has yours covered, if you were looking for an infotainment system.
Dubbed the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus), which joins the Porsche Classic Communication Management that has also been around since 2020 for vintage and modern-classic Porsches, these devices are suitable to the sixth-generation 911, the 2005 to 2008 997, as well as the early Boxster and Cayman duo, from the 2005 to the 2008 model years, and the 2003-2008 first-gen Cayenne SUV.
Already fitted with the second-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in 2 DIN format as an option back in the day, the new PCCM Plus is the perfect replacement of the older units, as well as the CD radios equipped to them from the factory. The new infotainment system blends in with the climate control, push buttons, and surrounding areas, and thanks to the automaker’s crest, it automatically tells those inside that is an original component.
The amplifier, speakers, and antenna can be used as before, and the navigation directions continue to be displayed in the instrument cluster. The PCCM Plus unit features a 7-inch touchscreen display with on-board navigation and points of interest displayed in 2D or 3D. Porsche says that they will offer map updates at regular intervals. Users can listen to their favorite tunes via a USB stick, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, and there is a digital radio on-board too. For European versions, you are looking at the DAB+, while the units destined for the USA and Canada feature the SiriusXM.
Providing useful data to the person driving the vehicle is the trip computer, and there are personal settings that can be stored in the 911, Boxster, and Cayman, with the memory function comprising the door locking, climate control, lights, and windscreen wipers.
“There is huge demand for contemporary networking of our timeless classics. And soon after the successful launch of the infotainment system for retrofitting, we received corresponding queries from owners of early 911 generation 997,” commented the Director of Porsche Classic, Ulrike Lutz. “This is why we’re now significantly extending our range of Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus devices for retrofitting.”
Curious how much the new PCCM Plus for the aforementioned models costs? Well, since this is an original product, made by Porsche, then you probably think that it will set you back an arm and a leg. But that’s not true, because it has a recommended retail price of €1,520.37 (equal to $1,643) in Germany. The automaker recommends fitting it at a Porsche Classic partner or a Porsche Center.
