The Treasury's EV Tax Credit Guidance Is Here, Includes an 18-Day Extension

Americans who ordered, bought, leased, are about to take delivery of an electric vehicle (EV), or have already done so were anxious to find out if they can access the whole $7,500 included in the updated clean vehicle credit (better known as the EV tax credit). Now, the Treasury has finally published its guidance named the “Critical Minerals and Battery Components Requirements.”

