The "Kia Boyz" TikTok Theft Saga Continues, Hyundai Says Not for Long

It all started in 2022 when videos showing how easy it was to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles spread like wildfire on the popular TikTok app – it even became a challenge within the platform, fittingly dubbed “Kia Challenge.” TikTok is no stranger to controversial challenges, and this was just one of many. Almost one year later, Kia and Hyundai car thefts remain problematic. The brands have tried mitigating the issue, but with disappointing results. However, that might soon change.

