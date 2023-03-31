The "Kia Boyz" TikTok Theft Saga Continues, Hyundai Says Not for Long

It all started in 2022 when videos showing how easy it was to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles spread like wildfire on the popular TikTok app – it even became a challenge within the platform, fittingly dubbed “Kia Challenge.” TikTok is no stranger to controversial challenges, and this was just one of many. Almost one year later, Kia and Hyundai car thefts remain problematic. The brands have tried mitigating the issue, but with disappointing results. However, that might soon change.
Kia and Hyundai owners are outraged, and for a good reason – car manufacturers should never sacrifice their customers’ safety. The numerous thefts have spawned multiple class-action lawsuits against the brands, creating a legal and financial nightmare. Specifically, at least 15 consumer lawsuits were submitted, and at least 20 state attorneys in the U.S. have sent letters to the brands, urging them to enhance anti-theft measures.
What makes it worse is that the compromised vehicles aren’t limited to one or two model years. In fact, many 2015-2021 Hyundai cars and all Kias manufactured between 2011 and 2021 with a key ignition lack the electric immobilizer that prevents the engine from firing up without the original key. Customers with a push-button start can rest assured, as they’re safe from the problem – who could’ve known that paying extra bucks for this option would make their car ownership stress-free? Luckily, the South Korean carmakers implemented engine immobilizers as standard on all vehicles since November 2021.
As the myriad of TikTok videos showed, all thieves, or "Kia Boyz," as they've been called, had to do was remove the ignition cover and start the vehicles with a screwdriver or USB cable. The thefts began in Milwaukee, but it didn’t take long until they became a nationwide problem. For instance, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that 80% of all vehicles stolen in the district last year were Kia or Hyundai models.
Naturally, Kia and Hyundai, which operate independently yet are under the umbrella of the same automotive group, avoided issuing a nationwide recall as that would’ve meant immense financial losses. However, drastic times call for drastic measures.
The brands introduced a free anti-theft software update on February 14 for almost four million vehicles. The first vehicles to receive the update were the Elantra (2017-2020 model years), the 2015-2019 Sonata, and the 2020-2021 Venue.
Of course, Hyundai dealers will carry them out free of charge. It will take a bit more time for this issue to be resolved, as only one million cars have been fixed so far. Hyundai declared that all the remaining affected vehicles would be eligible for the upgrade in the coming weeks.
In the meanwhile, ill-intended people are still going at it. Lately, the trend has become more prevalent in New York, where police have arrested 109 suspects for theft of certain Kia and Hyundai models so far this year.
According to Auto News, Hyundai is also reimbursing customers who have bought steering wheel locks. Furthermore, it continues to provide steering locks to law enforcement agencies to distribute to residents who own or lease vulnerable models. Kia declared that over 23,000 locks have been given out so far.
