Hyundai Boosts Vehicle Security With Anti-Theft Software for More Than One Million Cars

Hyundai is close to putting an end to the trend on TikTok, where various people film themselves stealing cars from the Asian manufacturer. Thieves are seen in videos prying the ignition cover off Hyundai vehicles, then starting them with a screwdriver or USB cable and driving away. But all this will become history, Hyundai hopes.
Car thefts have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Some vehicles are targeted because they're expensive, others because they're easy to steal, and Hyundai's the most prone.
In response to the rise in thefts targeting its vehicles in the United States, Hyundai is introducing a free anti-theft software update. The technology was rolled out in the form of a service campaign beginning February 14, covering a total of nearly four million vehicles.
The first models to receive the update will be the more than one million Elantra vehicles produced between the 2017-2020 model years, including the 2015-2019 Sonata and the 2020-2021 generation Venue.
The software update will arrive on the remaining affected eligible vehicles by June 2023. The update is free of charge and will be carried out by Hyundai dealers. The procedure itself will take no more than one hour to install.
As if the update itself wasn't enough, a warning designed to discourage potential thieves by letting them know that the vehicle they are trying to steal is equipped with enhanced anti-theft technology will be affixed to the window of each vehicle.
Because the theft problem isn't new, the Korean company has been taking action since 2021. All Hyundai vehicles produced from November onwards are fitted with an engine immobilizer as standard equipment. Steering wheel locks are also offered to those who own or lease affected models.
However, customers who own vehicles produced between 2011-2022 without engine immobilizers that cannot receive the software update will enter a program that will help them purchase steering wheel locks.
Certain vehicle control modules on Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard turn-key-to-start ignition systems are modified by the software upgrade. As a result, locking the doors with the key fob triggers the factory alarm and activates an 'ignition kill' feature, preventing the vehicles from starting. Customers must unlock their vehicles using the key fob to disable the 'ignition kill' feature.
Customers who want to know if their Hyundai will be recalled can check on the producer’s website. They have to enter their vehicle identification number (VIN) to see when their vehicle is eligible for a software update.
Thieves appear to be targeting not only Hyundai vehicles. Kia cars are also a temptation for the perpetrators. A rather odd thing is that many people film themselves stealing these cars. The irony is that there have been instances where police have caught the perpetrators after they posted online the video of the theft.
