And the 2023 Women's World Car of the Year Is… a Crossover

Having tested dozens of vehicles these past few months, the 63 motoring journalists from 43 countries in the Women’s World Car of the Year awards have chosen the big winner, with the list narrowed down from a total of 59 candidates.
Sitting on the top step of the podium as the World’s Best Car for 2023 is the Kia Niro. The Korean Company’s crossover managed to beat the Audi RS 3, Citroen C5 X, Ford Ranger, and Jeep Avenger in the grand finale. The voting was verified by Grand Thornton, a New Zealand-based auditor that has certified the results of the Women’s World Car of the Year since its beginnings in 2009.
The big winner in the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year category was announced on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, and it also won the Best Urban Car category. The Best Family SUV trophy went to the Jeep Avenger, while the Citroen C5 X was declared by the Best Large Car. The Best Large SUV medal went to the Nissan X-Trail, and the Ford Ranger is the Best 4x4. Last but not least, the Audi RS 3 was declared the Best Performance Car.
Kia’s Niro follows in the footsteps of the Peugeot 308, which bagged the trophy last year. In 2021, the Land Rover Defender was the big winner, and the Mazda 3 won in 2020. In 2018, 2017, and 2016, the award went to the Volvo XC40, Hyundai Ioniq, and Jaguar F-Pace respectively. Another Volvo, the XC90 this time, was the Women’s World Car of the Year in 2015, and the trophy went to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Ford Fiesta, Range Rover Evoque, and BMW 5 Series and Citroen DS3 (tie) in 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011 respectively.
While the Women’s World Car of the Year was already decided, we will have to wait until April 5, during the New York Auto Show, to find out which model will drive home with the 2023 World Car of the Year award. The list was trimmed down to three for each of the six different categories, and the BMW X1/iX1, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Kia Niro are fighting each other in the World Car of the Year. Hyundai’s SangYup Lee was declared the 2023 World Person of the Year for his work on the new Kona, Ioniq 6, and N Vision 74 Concept.
In 2022, the award went to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Volkswagen ID.4 won in 2021. Kia’s Telluride and Jaguar’s I-Pace sat on the top step of the podium in 2020 and 2019 respectively, and the years before, the gold medal went to the Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, Mazda MX-5, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
