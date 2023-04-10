Happiness Is a 10-Year-Old Billionaire’s Daughter Getting a Unicorn G63 AMG

Whoever said unicorns don’t exist hasn’t seen the first ride “the billionaire’s daughter” got, to match her mother’s favorite manicure. In a world where the lives of the rich make for fun escapism through reality shows, welcome to the most ridiculous instance of it.
There’s a voyeuristic aspect to celebrity culture, and it’s best exemplified by reality shows and the entire industry branching out from them, like podcasts, YouTube series, or even IG stories, reels, and TikToks. You don’t have to be into celebrities to indulge in this kind of pastime either, so don’t roll your eyes at the thought of being forced to sit through an entire episode of the Kardashians or any of the Real Housewives series.
Celebrities showing off their cars and other expensive toys on social media or on specialized shows, or opening up the doors to their cavernous garages to established publications, also plays into that: it satisfies the hunger of the public for insights into a life that we might never have. In this particular case, it just happens that the content is slightly a bit more qualitative. Not to be a snob or anything, but no one’s throwing drinks in another person’s face, which is a Housewives staple move.
So, if luxury vehicles of all kinds make for solid escapism, this is also that. At the same time, it’s probably the most ridiculous instance as well, because here is a 10-year-old girl getting her first car wrapped in her favorite unicorn color. “Unicorn iridescent” is how her mother describes it, and she probably knows best since it’s inspired by her favorite manicure. Matching your outfit with your shoes is so gauche!
Her real name is Moo and she is not the daughter of billionaires, though they do like to call themselves that: Adam and Emily Abraham run a network of stores with second-hand luxury goods in London. They’re millionaires, but they’re using “the billionaire’s daughter” moniker to further enhance their presence on social media and, of course, get publicity for their shops.
So Moo got her first car earlier this year, even though she’s not legally allowed to drive for another 8 years in her home country. It’s a Mercedes-AMG G63 that starts at $350,000, but she got an Urban Edition, so it’s fully customized by Urban Automotive. Since you can’t have a custom car without a custom paintjob or wrap, Moo’s parents took her to the go-to place for that in the UK: Yianni Charalambou’s Yiannimize.
Yanni got to chat with Moo and, in between being educated on the difference between a Hermes Kelly bag and a bucket model, he learned that Moo has a paying job, that she doesn’t do chores for pocket money but gets it according to how many views she gets online, and that she also wears stuff from places like Zara, so she’s relatable. Unsurprisingly, she dreams of growing up to take over the family business, thinks cars are “so cool!” and she believes money can buy happiness. But she’d trade it all for her family and friends, which is exactly the kind of thing you’d expect any millionaire to say.
Unicorn-colored vehicles are almost universally hated in the auto community, mostly because of the strong feelings associated with certain makes and models. The G63 is not the kind of car you’d expect to see in vibrant, unicorny shades like Barbie pink or this type of iridescent silver that changes tones depending on how light hits it. Is it a beautiful color for this type of car? No, it’s definitely not. Does it work? No, it doesn’t… or it only does if you take into account the fact that the mother got it so she could attract attention.
Here’s a kid “getting” her first car, which just so happens to be a gas-guzzling SUV, talking about how her number one word of advice to the world would be to “make less pollution, because the world is going to end soon because of how much pollution is going around.” Even when you’re this shallow, you do have to pick a side – and stick with it. Unless hers runs on glitter, of course.
The girl goes by “the billionaire’s daughter” on social media, a moniker she earned last year, after going viral with a video in which she detailed the cost of all items that made up her outfit, including a diamond bracelet, earrings, and necklace, and a Hermes handbag.
This is where this particular instance of automotive escapism dips a toe (or several) into reality show format, as both videos available at the bottom of the page will show. The family hit up Yannimize with a full security convoy, including the Rolls-Royce Dawn they were driven in, one or two Mercedes S-Class, another G63, and two or four motorbikes. You’re nothing if you don’t know how to make a memorable entrance, right?
The worst thing about this custom vehicle with its custom wrap is not the fact that it exists, but rather the pretentiousness around it. Here’s a kid pretending to be a grown-up and her parents indulging her in it, and trying to come across as some budding car collector when she’s clearly more psyched about the matching unicorn iPhone than she is about the G63.
