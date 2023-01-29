This Ford F-150 Tremor Absolutely Destroys the Chevy Silverado ZR2 and Toyota Tundra

If you love the latest and greatest pickups, then maybe watching three awesome trucks race each other is your idea of a chill Sunday evening. If not... let's face it, it's still pretty cool to watch a drag race between three monsters like the Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2, Toyota Tundra TRD Sport, and Ford F-150 Tremor.
First up, we have the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 that brought a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 to the fight. The EcoTec 3 engine can produce 420 horsepower (426 ps) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.
It boasts a 10-speed automatic transmission, it's four-wheel-drive, and has a curb weight of 5,620 lbs (2,549 kg). It can tow 8,900 lbs (4,037 kg), and the max recommended payload stops at 2,274 lbs. (1,031 kg). Now, this $73,240 monster might be overkill for some, but you should know that the base 2023 Silverado 1500 costs less than half that, priced at $36,300.
The Toyota Tundra TRD Sport is next, and while it's not the most powerful of the three, it's certainly the lightest. It packs a 3.5-liter turbo engine that can deliver 389 hp (394 ps) and 497 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission and drives all four of its wheels as well. It weighs 5,190 lbs (2,354 kg), has a max payload capacity of 1,950 lbs (884 kg), and a towing capacity of 12,000 lbs (5,443 kg).
Lastly, there's the blue oval mean machine of doom, otherwise called the Ford F-150 Tremor. It has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine that can output 400 hp (405 ps) with 500 lb-ft (678 Nm).
Just like the other two, it has a 10-speed automatic gearbox, it's 4x4, and weighs 5,350 lbs. (2,427 kg). Its maximum payload capacity is 1,669 lbs. (757 kg), and it can tow safely up to 10,899 lbs. (4,944 kg). The Tremor starts at $60,970.
Now let's finally get to where we actually want to be, on the tarmac. The first race saw all three of them launch at the same time, which is a rare occurrence when it comes to a drag race between more than two cars.
They were so evenly matched during the race that they even decided to go for a photo finish. It turned out that the Tundra came in the first place, just inches away from the Ford, while the Silverado came in third.
During the second try, there was a bit of a surprise because the Tremor came in first by about 3-4 car lengths in front of the other two. The Silverado ZR2 came in second, and the Tundra in third, just inches away.
It appears that after that, the Tremor shook its opponents so hard, they didn't go for a third drag race but instead decided to switch to a roll race from 31 mph (50 kph). The F-150 won again by a landslide, followed by the Silverado and the Tundra.
During the second roll, they went at it from 50 mph (80 kph). After a close battle between the Chevy and Ford, the Tremor proved victorious once more, like the absolute $60,970 champion it was that day. Obviously, the ZR2 was second, and the Toyota third.
The event took place at the Dunnville Autodrome drag strip in Ontario, Canada, and was hosted by Sam from the "Sam CarLegion" YouTube channel.
