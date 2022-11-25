Tuned 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Covers the Quarter Mile in 13.6 Seconds

The TRD Pro isn’t the most expensive Tundra that money can buy nowadays. That title goes to the Capstone, which retails at $75,245 excluding freight. Slightly more affordable at $68,520 before taxes, the TRD Pro is the more fun of these grades thanks to its off-road prowess.
Offered exclusively with the CrewMax cabin and 5.5-foot bed, the go-anywhere trim level comes standard with 4WDemand part-time 4WD. This system includes an electronically-controlled transfer case and an automatic limited-slip differential. Under the hood, you’ll find an engine cover that reads i-FORCE MAX, referring to a hybrid-assisted V6.
Toyota slipped an electric motor into the 10-speed automatic transmission’s bell housing, right between the flywheel and torque converter. The twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor can summon up to 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of tire-smoking torque.
Speaking of smoking rubber, Ebrahim Kanoo of EKanoo Racing did exactly that with his 2023 model year Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Pictured at the Bahrain International Circuit’s drag strip, the off-road pickup truck isn’t stock. A custom intake and a JB4 tune resulted in 433 horsepower at the wheels on pump gas. By comparison, it made 368 horsepower stock.
Currently rocking a KP Stage 2 tune, the EKanoo Racing Tundra needs 13.69 seconds to cover the quarter mile at 160.15 kilometers per hour. That’s 99.51 miles per hour, and it’s undeniably impressive for a truck designed for off-road shenanigans rather than straight-line performance.
More impressive still, those appear to be the stock 285/65 by 18-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. Off-road goodies that also need mentioning include 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass shock absorbers that provide a 1.1-inch front lift and the TRD Pro-specific front stabilizer bar.
TRD Pro customers can throw up to 1,600 pounds (726 kilograms) of whatnots in the bed, whereas the Capstone makes do with 1,485 pounds (673 kilograms). As far as towing capacity is concerned, the TRD Pro has the upper hand once again, flaunting 11,175 pounds (5,069 kilograms) compared to 10,340 pounds (4,690 kilograms) for its luxury-oriented sib.
