New Ford Ranger Raptor Drag Races Tuned Mercedes X-Class and VW Amarok, Loses Every Time

Arriving stateside for the 2024 model year, the Ranger Raptor is currently available solely with the SuperCrew cabin and 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbocharged lump of the Bronco Raptor. Not exactly as powerful as the body-on-frame Bronco, the Ranger Raptor is hideously underpowered in European specification due to the addition of gasoline particulate filter technology.

11 photos Photo: carwow on YouTube