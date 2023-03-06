2024 Ford Ranger Production Start Date Rescheduled

Originally intended for July 10th, the production start date of the all-new Ranger for the U.S. market has been postponed to August 7th. The latest fleet distribution news bulletin issued by the Ford Motor Company also reveals that the order banks will open on May 26th.
The T6-based Ranger is expected to go out of production in June 2023, with the Ford Motor Company still having lots of stock to move at press time. The T6 may have started production for overseas markets back in 2011, but North America received the mid-size pickup in 2018 for the 2019 model year.
The T6 started its life in North America with 89,571 deliveries in 2019, ballooning to 101,486 in 2020. Sales dropped to 94,755 units in 2021. The pickup’s worst year was 2022, with Ford reporting 57,005 deliveries.
Part of the reason why Ford made so few of them last year is the Bronco, which is manufactured on the same assembly line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. Do remember that all three automakers of the Big Three in Detroit have experienced and continue to face supply chain-related challenges, which include microchips.
Neatly hidden in a press release regarding production ramp-ups with an emphasis on electric vehicles, Ford has recently confirmed “four significant vehicles” in 2023. The list kicks off with the Super Duty, followed by the Ranger. The other two come in the form of the 2024 model year Mustang pony car and Escape crossover.
Currently priced at $27,400 for the XL RWD SuperCab with the long box, the Ranger is also available with 4x4 and a shorter box for the SuperCrew cabin. Customers are presented with a total of three trim levels, namely the work-oriented XL, mid-range XLT, and better-equipped Lariat that costs $40,945 with 4x4 and the large cabin.
The only engine-transmission combo available for 2023 is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost – which is certain to soldier on into 2024 – and the 10R automatic. The four-cylinder turbo develops a respectable 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque on 87-octane regular unleaded, with Ford promising up to 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) of towing capacity. The maximum payload estimate is 1,905 pounds (864 kilograms).
Based on the T6.2 platform of the all-new Ranger for overseas markets and Bronco, the 2024 model is certain to receive the Modular Power Cylinder (MPC) version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost that Ford introduced with the seventh-generation Mustang. The 10R is a given as well, and for the first time ever in the United States, the Ranger will be offered in Raptor spec.
Designed for 33-inch tires, as opposed to 35s for the Bronco Raptor, the Ranger Raptor belts out 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) in Australia. For reference, the Bronco Raptor is much obliged to crank out 418 ponies and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
The T6 started its life in North America with 89,571 deliveries in 2019, ballooning to 101,486 in 2020. Sales dropped to 94,755 units in 2021. The pickup’s worst year was 2022, with Ford reporting 57,005 deliveries.
Part of the reason why Ford made so few of them last year is the Bronco, which is manufactured on the same assembly line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. Do remember that all three automakers of the Big Three in Detroit have experienced and continue to face supply chain-related challenges, which include microchips.
Neatly hidden in a press release regarding production ramp-ups with an emphasis on electric vehicles, Ford has recently confirmed “four significant vehicles” in 2023. The list kicks off with the Super Duty, followed by the Ranger. The other two come in the form of the 2024 model year Mustang pony car and Escape crossover.
Currently priced at $27,400 for the XL RWD SuperCab with the long box, the Ranger is also available with 4x4 and a shorter box for the SuperCrew cabin. Customers are presented with a total of three trim levels, namely the work-oriented XL, mid-range XLT, and better-equipped Lariat that costs $40,945 with 4x4 and the large cabin.
The only engine-transmission combo available for 2023 is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost – which is certain to soldier on into 2024 – and the 10R automatic. The four-cylinder turbo develops a respectable 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque on 87-octane regular unleaded, with Ford promising up to 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) of towing capacity. The maximum payload estimate is 1,905 pounds (864 kilograms).
Based on the T6.2 platform of the all-new Ranger for overseas markets and Bronco, the 2024 model is certain to receive the Modular Power Cylinder (MPC) version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost that Ford introduced with the seventh-generation Mustang. The 10R is a given as well, and for the first time ever in the United States, the Ranger will be offered in Raptor spec.
Designed for 33-inch tires, as opposed to 35s for the Bronco Raptor, the Ranger Raptor belts out 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) in Australia. For reference, the Bronco Raptor is much obliged to crank out 418 ponies and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).