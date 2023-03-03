What Parts Shortage? Ford Ramps Up Production, Emphasizing EVs

Semiconductors and other parts aren’t nearly sufficient to go around for everybody. The automotive industry has been hit hard by this generalized shortage, with the Big Three in Detroit all redirecting their available allocations to their most profitable and popular vehicles. The Ford Motor Company has proudly announced that it’s going to increase production of certain vehicles despite ongoing supply-related challenges, with the Dearborn-based automaker prioritizing zero-emission vehicles.
Starting with the Mustang Mach-E, which is Ford’s least expensive all-electric vehicle in the U.S. market as of March 2023, the Cuautitlan Izcalli assembly plant gears up to double its hourly production. Ford is targeting 210,000 units by 2024, which is understandable given that Mustang Mach-E propelled the Ford Motor Company to the second-largest EV manufacturer in the United States last year by bringing in new customers.
The big news, however, concerns the F-150 Lightning. Ford is tripling Rouge Electric Vehicle Center production this year, which could translate to 150,000 vehicles by 2024. Considering that 15,617 units were delivered in 2022 due to constraints, the Ford Motor Company’s production estimate could be optimistic.
Ford also had to pause F-150 Lightning production last month after a newly built pickup caught fire in a holding lot on February 4th, spreading to two other pickups. The automaker and battery supplier SK On investigated the incident, describing the battery-related issue as a rare occurrence. Neither party disclosed what actually went wrong, yet production will restart March 13th, 2023.
An additional crew will be added in April 2023 at the Kansas City Assembly Plant to ramp up production of America’s best-selling electric and gasoline vans, namely the E-Transit and Transit. At merely 38,000 units, the production increase is very modest compared to F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E increases.
The Dearborn Truck Plant where the F-150 is produced is also exploring ways to increase production output because Ford wants to retain the title of America’s best-selling truck with the half-ton workhorse. The production increase targets pickups equipped with combustion-only powertrains and the PowerBoost hybrid, which is based around the 3.5-liter EcoBoost.
Last but certainly not least, Ford intends to increase Hermosillo’s yearly output by more than 80,000 units to satisfy demand for the Maverick compact pickup and Bronco Sport compact crossover, the faux Bronco that doesn’t hold a candle to the body-on-frame Bronco.
Nicely tucked away in the press release attached below, the Ford Motor Company has confirmed the rollout of four all-new vehicles in 2023, beginning with the redesigned Super Duty line of trucks. The Mustang and Escape are listed as well, together with the Ranger.
Available in overseas markets with a selection of four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines, the T6.2-based Ranger has already been photographed in Raptor flavor at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. Order banks reportedly open April 17th, whereas Job #1 production is scheduled for July 10th as per a Ford-issued bulletin.
