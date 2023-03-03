What Parts Shortage? Ford Ramps Up Production, Emphasizing EVs

Semiconductors and other parts aren’t nearly sufficient to go around for everybody. The automotive industry has been hit hard by this generalized shortage, with the Big Three in Detroit all redirecting their available allocations to their most profitable and popular vehicles. The Ford Motor Company has proudly announced that it’s going to increase production of certain vehicles despite ongoing supply-related challenges, with the Dearborn-based automaker prioritizing zero-emission vehicles.

15 photos Photo: Ford / edited