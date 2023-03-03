Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drags Chevy Monte Carlo SS, One Went Home Ashamed

What does a pony car like the Ford Mustang have to do with the now-defunct Chevrolet Monte Carlo personal luxury model, other than the fact that both are two-door coupes and, at one point or the other, both had feistier versions?
Well, not much, to be frank. The iconic Ford Mustang was born a bit earlier than the Monte (which carries the proud moniker of the namesake city in Monaco, Europe), as the former saw its first light of day in 1964, and the latter was introduced in 1969 for the following model year. The Mustang series paved the way for an entirely new breed of sports cars dubbed the “pony car” segment, whereas the Monte Carlo was just Chevrolet’s first personal luxury car, not the initiator of the entire current.
Currently, in its seventh generation, the ‘Stang has jumped across ages through numerous platforms and is now potentially the last ICE survivor of the breed after Dodge announced its intention to end ICE-powered Charger and Challenger sales after the 2023MY, paving the way for an EV lifestyle, and Chevy might kill off the Camaro or switch to zero emissions, as well. Meanwhile, the Monte Carlo lineage stopped in its tracks after the sixth iteration and only the ‘A-Special’ (from the Grand Prix) plus A/G-body platforms were used during its production.
Alas, that does not mean they cannot be on the same sporty page or compete at equal levels of craziness. As such, here is an example of the (modern, third-generation Ford Performance) Shelby GT500 variety meeting with a feisty fourth-gen 1983 to 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS unit for an encounter of the grudge match, cash-in-hand degree. Luckily, everything happened within the safe confines of a local dragstrip, and nobody was in peril at any time during the match.
So, in between further coverage of a recent Silver Dollar Motorsports Park event, the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube has returned to the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park for a nasty encounter between ‘Big Bomba,’ a white and black Chevy Monte Carlo SS, and a neon green with black stripes Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The encounter takes place from the 5:08 mark and judging by the huge crowd seen in attendance, the stakes were as high as the wheelie of the bulging-hooded Chevy Monte Carlo.
As always, in the end, there can be only one victor. And there is no need to run around our tail because even after that quick wheelie, the old-school (which is aided by nitrous, according to the description) Chevy decided the Monte Carlo ride was there to wipe the floor with the contemporary green menace and teach that 760-horsepower Predator V8 an aftermarket lesson about who is the dragstrip daddy! Oh, and in case you want more action, the second video embedded below has one hour of additional racing!
