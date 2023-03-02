2024 Ford Ranger U.S. Production Start Date Revealed, Order Banks Open 4/17/23

According to a fleet distribution news bulletin from the Ford Motor Company, the 2024 Ranger is due to enter production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne on July 10th. The order banks will open April 17th, which is a little over a month from the moment of reporting.
Codenamed P703, the second-generation Ranger features an improvement of the original’s T6 platform. Internally referred to as T6.2, the body-on-frame vehicle architecture made its debut for the 2021 model year in the Bronco, which is also made in Wayne, Michigan.
Other applications include the Ranger-based Amarok pickup truck and Ranger-based Everest utility vehicle. Overseas, the 2022-and-newer model is available with a selection of turbo gasoline and turbo diesel mills with displacements ranging from 2.0 liters to 3.0 liters. A six-speed manual kicks off the list of transmissions, followed by the 6R automatic and newer 10R automatic tranny.
The six-speed manual, 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel, and 3.0-liter Power Stroke six-cylinder turbo diesel won’t be offered stateside. Instead, the Ranger will soldier on with a familiar 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the standard powerplant, connected to the 10R. A first for the North America-spec Ranger, the Raptor will be available with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the Braptor.
Photographed at the Michigan Assembly Plant in January 2023, the Raptor won’t be as powerful or torquey as the Braptor. It won’t feature tires as large as the Bronco Raptor either, and launch control is out of the question. But on the upside, it will be more affordable.
The most capable Bronco currently in production is quite expensive at $76,580 sans destination charge, for it packs Fox-supplied suspension, a few reinforcements here and there, beefier driveline components, heavy-duty skid plates and bash plates, 37-inch tires from BFGoodrich, 418 horsepower, as well as 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
For the Raptor version of the Ranger, the Dearborn-based automaker offers 33-inch rubber boots, 392 horsepower, and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque. Said figures apply to the Australia-spec Ranger Raptor. The European variant is choked to 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet (491 Nm) by emission regulations. European customers will be further treated to the 2.0-liter EcoBlue, as featured in the previous Ranger Raptor.
Orders for the 2023 model year Ford Ranger will close on March 23rd as per the bulletin published on the Ranger6G forum. The Ranger had a bad year stateside, where it finished in last place on the mid-size pickup truck sales leaderboard with 57,005 deliveries in the U.S. in 2022. That’s a 39.8 percent nosedive from 2021.
Starting at $27,400 sans destination charge, the final year of the T6-based Ranger in North America is listed with a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) and 1,905 pounds (864 kilograms) for maximum payload. Its 2.3-liter EcoBoost puts out 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) on regular 87-octane dinosaur juice rather than premium unleaded.
