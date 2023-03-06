Ford Didn’t Build 2.3L EcoBoost Unit Properly in Certain Bronco, Ranger, Explorer Vehicles

Funding Our Retirement Daily and Fast Only Rolling Downhill are merely two witticisms regarding Ford’s poor quality. This concern soldiers on pretty much unabated into 2023, with the Dearborn-based automaker issuing a customer satisfaction program for certain Rangers, Broncos, and Explorers with the 2.3L turbo.
Customer satisfaction program 23B08 will be in effect until March 31st, 2024, with no mileage limit for affected vehicles. The Ford Motor Company singles out the 2023 model year Ranger manufactured on December 8th last year, the December 3rd through December 5th Bronco, and the December 5th through January 24th Explorer.
Certain vehicles have been or are in the process of being repaired at the Chicago and Michigan assembly plants. The Ford Motor Company didn’t mention the number of affected vehicles, though, but we do know that owner notifications will be mailed in the week of March 13th.
Dealers have been instructed to repair any affected vehicle arriving at the dealership, whether or not the owner has received a Ford-branded letter. A damaged tool used during engine block machining may have allowed the main oil galley of the four-cylinder turbocharged engine to exceed expectations. In other words, an insufficient seal at the main oil galley plug results in an oil leak from the engine block, which increases the risk of engine failure and vehicle fire.
Replacing the 2.3L EcoBoost is the only remedy available, with Ford highlighting that engine replacements must be performed on all of the affected vehicles at no charge to the owners. Although a customer satisfaction program is better than sweeping this problem under the rub, a recall would have been more like it.
Twinned with the T6.2-based Ranger that will enter production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for the 2024 model year, the Bronco is a mid-size utility vehicle hampered by issues from the moment it was revealed in July 2020 for the 2021 model year. Recently called back over a loose bolt in the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford refers to as the 10R, the Bronco is priced at $34,095 sans freight for the Base two-door.
No fewer than 10 flavors are presently listed by the build & price tool, with the Raptor throning over the rest of the lineup. It’s priced at an eye-watering $76,580 before taxes and options, but on the upside, the Bronco doesn’t get any better than this. The second most expensive specification for the 2023 model year is the Heritage Limited, joined by the way more affordable Heritage.
The 2.3L EcoBoost is the standard engine, and the only engine that can be paired to a seven-speed manual in the Bronco. Available with the 10R mentioned earlier, the four-cylinder turbo is joined by the auto-only 2.7L EcoBoost and the Raptor-specific 3.0L EcoBoost. The latter mill cranks out 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm).
Certain vehicles have been or are in the process of being repaired at the Chicago and Michigan assembly plants. The Ford Motor Company didn’t mention the number of affected vehicles, though, but we do know that owner notifications will be mailed in the week of March 13th.
Dealers have been instructed to repair any affected vehicle arriving at the dealership, whether or not the owner has received a Ford-branded letter. A damaged tool used during engine block machining may have allowed the main oil galley of the four-cylinder turbocharged engine to exceed expectations. In other words, an insufficient seal at the main oil galley plug results in an oil leak from the engine block, which increases the risk of engine failure and vehicle fire.
Replacing the 2.3L EcoBoost is the only remedy available, with Ford highlighting that engine replacements must be performed on all of the affected vehicles at no charge to the owners. Although a customer satisfaction program is better than sweeping this problem under the rub, a recall would have been more like it.
Twinned with the T6.2-based Ranger that will enter production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for the 2024 model year, the Bronco is a mid-size utility vehicle hampered by issues from the moment it was revealed in July 2020 for the 2021 model year. Recently called back over a loose bolt in the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford refers to as the 10R, the Bronco is priced at $34,095 sans freight for the Base two-door.
No fewer than 10 flavors are presently listed by the build & price tool, with the Raptor throning over the rest of the lineup. It’s priced at an eye-watering $76,580 before taxes and options, but on the upside, the Bronco doesn’t get any better than this. The second most expensive specification for the 2023 model year is the Heritage Limited, joined by the way more affordable Heritage.
The 2.3L EcoBoost is the standard engine, and the only engine that can be paired to a seven-speed manual in the Bronco. Available with the 10R mentioned earlier, the four-cylinder turbo is joined by the auto-only 2.7L EcoBoost and the Raptor-specific 3.0L EcoBoost. The latter mill cranks out 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm).