Ford Recalls F-150, Bronco, Mustang, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator Over Transmission Issue

Ford and quality control are on bad terms for quite a long time now. The latest quality-related issue affecting the Dearborn-based automaker concerns 944 vehicles produced with the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford internally refers to as the 10R and GM as the 10L.
10R60 is the 10-speed automatic used in the mid-size Bronco and Explorer sport utility vehicles, with 60 standing for a torque rating of 600 Nm (443 pound-feet). Heavier and more performance-oriented vehicles such as the F-150 and Mustang employ the 10R80, which is good for approximately 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque.
Ford became aware of an issue affecting the 10R on January 13th, when the Critical Concern Review Group initiated an investigation into two reports of unintended movements of 2023 model year Bronco vehicles at the Michigan Assembly Plant. Two days prior, Michigan Assembly Plant workers found an extra loose bolt in the 10R60s of the aforementioned off-road utility vehicles.
The extra loose bolt prevents the park pawl from engaging the parking gear, thus increasing the risk of rollaway. The Critical Concern Review Group then investigated relevant warranty reports, discovering a report from December 30th, 2022 from the owner of a 2022 model year Explorer. Said vehicle had racked up 29 miles (47 kilometers) on the odo according to Ford.
As expected, the dealer found a loose bolt inside the transmission. The Dearborn-based automaker determined that all 10R transmissions with loose bolts had been subject to a repair process at the transmission assembly plant. Ford also notes that certain transmissions were flagged for review, which included reassembly. During reassembly, transmission plant personnel did not account for all bolts, inadvertently dropping or leaving a loose bolt inside the 10R tranny.
That little bolt blocks the park pawl from engaging the park gear, but the shifter position may indicate that the vehicle has been shifted to park. The only way of identifying a loose bolt in the 10R without cracking open the transmission is grinding noises, which means that it’s too late for said gearbox to be repaired under warranty.
The second-largest American automaker of the Big Three in Detroit has instructed its dealers to have the 10R inspected and – if necessary – replaced. The new trannies are said to be manufactured without loose bolts inside.
Affected owners can expect to receive Ford-branded envelopes by first-class mail no later than March 3rd with instructions to take their vehicles in for the remedy. The list of affected nameplates kicks off with certain units of the 2022 to 2023 model year Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The 2022 to 2023 Ford Explorer, Bronco, Mustang, and 2023 Lincoln Aviator are recalled as well. All 944 affected vehicles were assembled in the period between November 2022 through January 2023 according to documents filed by Ford with the federal watchdog.
