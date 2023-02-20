Ford Explorer Park System May Be Damaged, 2.3L Turbo Models Affected

Ford’s perennial best-selling SUV was redesigned in 2019 for the 2020 model year on a rear-wheel-drive platform. Although everyone received this change with open arms, the Dearborn-based automaker botched up the rollout of its mid-size crossover like crazy. The Ford Explorer continues to be a sweetheart of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which issued a recall for certain models equipped with the base engine.
An issue pertaining to a powertrain control module reset was brought to the company’s attention in September 2022. The reset may cause damage to the park system of 2020 to 2022 model year Explorer vehicles. The first Explorer to suffer from park system damage caused by the aforementioned reset was identified in August 2022.
More than 70 warranty reports were submitted thus far, and there is one allegation of two injuries in the suspect population. Ford couldn’t afford to be dragged to court over this kind of incident, which is why a field action was approved by the automaker in early February 2023.
Documents filed with the federal watchdog reveal that Ford is to blame for the reset condition. A connected vehicle data request utilizes a 3,000-byte DID data packet, but the powertrain control module was designed to accommodate up to 410 bytes. The 410-byte data buffer, therefore, overflows, which results in a reset. The reset causes the transmission to shift into park, which may damage the park system if the vehicle is in motion.
3,674 examples of the 2020 to 2022 Explorer are called back, namely vehicles equipped with the 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder lump and the 10R60 automatic transmission shared with the Bronco. The affected population was produced at the Chicago Assembly Plant from May 2019 through August 2022.
As for the remedy, dealers have been instructed to inspect for park system damage. If damage is found, the system will be duly repaired. There’s no charge for this service. Owners who spent their own money to repair the system prior to this recall should file for reimbursement with the automaker by June 30th.
Owner notifications will be mailed no later than March 24th. In the meantime, affected owners are recommended to get in touch with their dealership of choice or to run the VIN on the NHTSA’s website for confirmation.
Scheduled to receive a facelift for 2024, the Explorer currently retails at $36,760 sans destination charge for the base trim level with the 2.3-liter engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum is all about luxury, whereas the King Ranch promises rugged luxury. The highest-performing Explorer on sale right now is the go-faster ST grade.
The numbers you’re looking for are 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) on premium-grade fuel. On the other hand, the Bronco Raptor makes 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque on full song.
