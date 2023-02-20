Ford Explorer Park System May Be Damaged, 2.3L Turbo Models Affected

Ford’s perennial best-selling SUV was redesigned in 2019 for the 2020 model year on a rear-wheel-drive platform. Although everyone received this change with open arms, the Dearborn-based automaker botched up the rollout of its mid-size crossover like crazy. The Ford Explorer continues to be a sweetheart of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which issued a recall for certain models equipped with the base engine.

32 photos Photo: Ford