Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll Won’t Enjoy the AMR23 During Pre-Season Testing Due to Injury

Aston Martin F1 has just announced Lance Stroll will miss the pre-season testing after he was involved in a minor accident while on a bicycle.
The Silverstone-based Formula 1 team announced that Lance Stroll, Lawrence Stroll's son, suffered a "minor accident." Stroll has "sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain."
Stroll was preparing for the upcoming season in Spain, but he didn't give further details about the bicycle accident. Aston Martin expects him to make "a quick recovery" and return to his duties soon, with his fitness to be assessed daily. The Formula 1 team revealed we will receive an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The driver shared that, "I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season.” He is "determined to get back in the car," and "excited about the season ahead with the team." Stroll added he is "motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."
Now, Fernando Alonso will be the main star of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team. A veteran in the sport, the 41-year-old Spaniard will start his 20th Formula 1 season. It will be his first one with Aston Martin F1 Team. Alonso became World Championship twice with Renault in 2005 and 2006.
It's unclear whether Alonso will complete the full test alone or whether Aston Martin will call its reserve drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich. Aston Martin just made the announcement on Monday, February 20, that it will share its reserve drivers with fellow British Formula 1 team – McLaren for the majority of the 2023 season in case they are needed.
Aston Martin unveiled its 2023 race car called AMR23 on February 14. It included upgrades of its diffuser, mirrors, and floor edges, with a slightly longer front than the AMR22. It features the same shade as last year, a dark green hue, with a similar livery. But it does bring something special. The British manufacturer it’s celebrating its 110th anniversary and that is marked on the car, with a sticker writing "110 Iconic Years."
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship will begin on March 5 in Bahrain. There's the pre-season testing before that. It will take place at the end of this week in Sakhir, between 23 to 25 February. The fifth season of Netflix's documentary series Drive to Survive also premieres on February 24.
The new season will include even more races all over the world. There will be 23 of them, stretching over nine months before concluding on November 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
