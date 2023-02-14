Aston Martin AMR23 Breaks Cover With Special "110 Iconic Years" Logo

2023 is a special year for McLaren, which celebrates 60 years since Bruce McLaren established the now-iconic racing team. But it's also a big year for Aston Martin, which turns 110. And much like McLaren, Aston Martin celebrates the benchmark with a somewhat special Formula 1 race car.
Called the AMR23, the 2023 contender was designed to meet the latest technical regulations, which include modifications to floor edges, the diffuser, the roll hoop, and mirrors. Overall, the new monoposto is not massively different design-wise, but you will notice a sharper, slightly longer nose, restyled side pods, and a mildly reshaped rear wing.
The livery also remained pretty much unchanged, sporting the same metallic dark green hue with bright green/yellow highlights and exposed carbon-fiber elements. So what exactly makes it "somewhat special," as stated above? Well, it's the 110th-anniversary logo that adorns the nose. Placed just above the tiny British flag, the new logo includes Aston Martin's redesigned wings marque and a crest that says "110 Iconic Years."
I know, it's not exactly a big deal but Aston Martin promises 2023 will be very exciting in terms of new product launches unrelated to its F1 program. However, this year will also see the first phase of construction completed on the team’s new state-of-the-art F1 campus at Silverstone. Scheduled for competition at the end of 2024, it will include a cutting-edge wind tunnel and a simulator facility. And yes, it will also be used for high-performance road cars.
As for the brand-new AMR23, it will hit F1's race track with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso behind the steering wheel. Stroll, who joined Formula 1 in 2017, will drive for the third consecutive year for Aston Martin. And he's probably hoping for a better result compared to last year's 15th-place finish in the drivers' championship.
Stroll will team up with F1 veteran and two-time champion Fernando Alonso. Brought in from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, Alonso joined Aston Martin for his 20th F1 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard clinched two titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and enjoyed a successful stint at Ferrari from 2010 to 2014.
Aston Martin will continue to use Mercedes-made hybrid powerplants in 2023, marking the company's third consecutive year in Formula One. The British finished seventh in the constructors' championship in both 2021 and 2022. 2023 is also Aston Martin's fifth season in Formula 1 if we also include the brand's first contact with the series from many decades ago.
Aston Martin first entered the sport in 1959 with a single-seater called the DBR4. Driven by Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby in four of nine events that year, the DBR4 failed to score any points. The company returned in 1960 with the DBR5 but the updated single-seater saw action at only one race throughout the season. Aston Martin withdrew from F1 in 1961.
Scheduled to include 23 events, the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship will begin on March 5 in Bahrain and will conclude on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.
