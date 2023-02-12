Carbon Fiber Bonanza Is a Fitting Description for the Stunning Ford GT Carbon Series

The Ford GT40 is hailed as an iconic supercar – it’s one of few cars to have won the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in a row, from 1966 to 1969. Building on its heritage, Ford revealed the second generation of the vehicle, the Ford GT, back in 2015. You might not be familiar with a particular variant of the outstanding machine: the Carbon Series.
Since the original was discontinued in 2006, people had longed for the GT’s return. And so the company fulfilled their fans’ demands - Ford enthusiasts across the globe were thrilled when the GT was announced at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. It was powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine capable of outputting 647 hp (482 kW or 656 ps).
Using a seven-speed Getrag dual-clutch transmission, the machine could reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in under two seconds and peaked at 216 mph (348 kph). Even though it takes some inspiration from the GT40’s look, the new GT was styled in a futuristic way. The primary focus regarding its bodywork was on aerodynamic efficiency and low weight. Its shape was ingeniously engineered to maximize downforce and provide airflow to the mechanical components.
The car was equipped with several features that helped it stick to the road. For instance, it came with an adaptive suspension that lowered the ride height by two inches and a self-adjusting rear spoiler that could lift to improve aerodynamics.
As with any vehicle, especially racing cars, stopping power is just as important as acceleration – the Ford GT was equipped with Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers and massive 15.5-inch rotors up front. Ford also fitted the GT with hydraulic power steering, and the driver experiences instant feedback from the machine.
Ford GT, especially regarding its structural construction. Furthermore, the car’s sports seats were fixed rather than adjustable, and the steering wheel and pedal box were designed to adjust around the driver, not the other way around.
Given the exclusivity of the GT, not just anybody could get their hands on it. Only a privileged few were allowed to buy the vehicle, mainly loyal Ford enthusiasts. However, they were conditioned to keep their cars for an extended period. Ford ended up producing 1,350 GT examples through the 2022 model year.
The latest variant of the Ford GT was the Carbon Series – it was revealed to the press in October 2018 and was marketed as the intermediate option between the standard GT and the Competition Series vehicles. As with the standard GT, potential buyers had to apply to earn the right to buy one of these cars.
As the name suggests, this series is all about carbon fiber. Mind you, the Ford GT’s exterior was already made from carbon fiber, including its body panels, bumpers, door, hood, shell, front splitter, rear diffuser, and retractable wing. However, according to its maker, the Carbon Series package gifted the car with the most exposed carbon fiber of any GT model. It’s visible on the A-pillars and in the stripes down the vehicle’s center. Furthermore, the special edition came with 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, a titanium exhaust system, titanium wheel nuts, and a polycarbonate rear hatch.
The Ford GT Carbon Series was equipped with an uprated, mid-mounted 3.5-liter V6 engine outputting 660 hp (492 kW or 669 ps), which was connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Today, I’d like to show you a one-owner 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series that’s soon to be auctioned. This example was ordered new through Serra Ford of Rochester Hills, Michigan. It’s finished in a remarkable $5,000 (€4,672) Liquid Grey Tri-Coat and features the Equipment 600A, which means it’s complete with a lightweight Alcantara steering wheel, titanium lug nuts, and a titanium exhaust.
The options don’t stop there – the vehicle is also equipped with a carbon blue graphics package, exposed carbon mirror caps, blue brake calipers, an exterior carbon fiber package (gloss), and six-point harness anchors. All these extras amount to an additional $37,500 (€35,040) on top of the series’ base price, bringing the MSRP of the vehicle to a staggering $641,340 (€599,300).
As you can probably already tell from the gallery, this car is in pristine condition – at the time of cataloging, the odometer read a mere 98.2 miles (158 km). After taking delivery, the owner sent the vehicle to Cauley Ferrari in West Bloomfield, Michigan. That’s where it was equipped with 3M film protection on all painted surfaces, race protection film on lower skirting, and a 9H Ceramic Coating – more than $7,000 (€6,541) were spent for these add-ons.
This 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series is accompanied by order documentation, sales invoice, owner’s manuals, and a Ford GT design spec kit. The stunning machine will be auctioned at Amelia Island on March 4.
