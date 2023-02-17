George Russell Speaks on FIA's New Rule Regarding Drivers' Statements, Calls It "Silly"

In December, the FIA introduced a new rule to its International Sporting Code. What it technically does is prevent the drivers from making political, personal, or religious statements at races if not previously agreed upon by the governing body.
This can best be described as opening a can of worms, as it has deep ramifications for how the sport is seen. FIA already had some rules about what the drivers can wear, causing a huge controversy in the process. Unsurprisingly, this new rule does not seem to go well alongside the other rules.
It is restricting people’s freedom of speech, which is quite important, especially in the U.S. It also sets a bad precedent and makes room for even worse restrictions. An argument can be made that it prevents important issues from being brought into the public eye and that it caters to F1’s focus on middle-eastern venues.
The decision did not make some of the drivers burst with joy. This can be understood since they are, in fact, the ones that will be the most affected by these restrictions. One person to share this thought is Mercedes driver George Russell, who called the FIA’s new rule unnecessary in the world we live in.
There is, however, a caveat here. Formula 1 drivers have lots and lots of people that follow them on social media. This is giving them a tremendous opportunity to raise awareness on important topics. With that in mind, a case can be made for them using online platforms instead of race weekends to express their beliefs.
The Britton went on to explain that drivers are seeking further clarification, adding he is certain that it will be given. Russell expects things to be solved before the first race in Bahrain, phrasing the issue as a restriction of their views despite the only limit to sharing those beliefs through the F1 platform.
Joined by teammate Lewis Hamilton, the young driver went on to say the new rule won’t stop him from expressing his thoughts, affirming, “But we're not going to limit our views or our thoughts because of some silly regulation. We're all here to have free speech, and share whatever views we may have.”
Lewis Hamilton echoed these thoughts, stating that nothing changes for him. And considering how important the seven-time world champion is for the sport, his support might be crucial in tipping the scales regarding this decision.
No matter how many of us individually feel about this decision, it is not the best way to go about making the sport less about racing and more about political statements. It’s also not a great idea when it comes to rubbing both some fans and drivers the wrong way, as pointed out by George Russell.
