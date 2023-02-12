AlphaTauri Unveils 2023 Livery During New York Fashion Week

We’ve known for a while that Scuderia Alpha Tauri planned to launch its 2023 Formula 1 livery at the New York Fashion Week, and now the wait is over. The racing outfit with a clothing brand side hustle recently revealed the design for its upcoming contender.
The event took place at the Lincoln Center, and it also involved the launch of the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection for Alpha Tauri Fashion. But that was just the tip of the iceberg, as Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries attended other promotional events as well.
If you’re wondering why the team was so invested in this launch, it’s because everybody in the paddock is focused on helping the sport grow in America. The U.S. market has seen a lot of attention lately with both a racing calendar expansion and promotional events.
Team principal Franz Tost confirms this idea, stating, “As we know, Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years. So, it’s extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I’m pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience. Likewise, I think it’s great that Alpha Tauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they’ll sell their clothing here in America.”
Nyck de Vries, who starts his F1 career at the team this season and took part in his first big event with the team, also expressed his thoughts, “I’ve loved attending my first event as a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver, the opportunity to represent the brand at New York Fashion Week has been extremely special for me, and really showed me what the brand is about. The livery looks great, and you can see how the sleek A/W collection has inspired it, so I can’t wait to see it on track.”
Still, it’s the car launch that we are most interested in, as we got to see not only the stylistic choice of Red Bull’s sister team but also got a few hints regarding the actual car design. And it seems the livery was not the only thing that changed on the 2023 car.
The team struggled during the 2022 season, finishing in ninth place in the constructors’ standings, so a change was in order. The few elements we can immediately see on the new car include different side pod inlets and changes in the downwash area.
It seems that the AT04 tries to improve the shortcomings of its predecessor by increasing the levels of downforce with an aggressive aero package. However, it remains to be seen in the pre-season Bahrain testing if Alpha Tauri has managed to create a car that is as fast as it is good-looking.
