Max Verstappen Gives 'Drive to Survive' a Chance, Hopes His Concerns Were Understood

The 2023 Formula 1 season is closing in rapidly, but before that happens, the fifth season of Drive to Survive will drop on Netflix. As defending world champion, Max Verstappen will naturally appear on the show, but not without expressing some concerns regarding its format.
As well all know, Formula 1 is a sport in which what happens off the track can be just as interesting as what happens on it. Plenty of things are happening and there’s more than enough drama to go around, yet Drive to Survive always spices things up a bit.
It feels as if just yesterday the entire Formula 1 fanbase was laughing at the so-called rivalry between Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz when they were both driving for McLaren. But that gave the creators of the show the perfect avenue to make it more popular.
Since then, we’ve seen Drive to Survive slowly add more reality show elements, which does a great job of bringing in new fans to the sport. Still, it can also be rather frustrating for long-time viewers.
What’s worse, is that it can cause negative feelings in some drivers, with Max Verstappen making his concerns regarding this matter quite clear. The Dutch driver explained that because fake stories made it into Drive to Survive, he refused to take part in any direct interviews for the fourth season of the show.
Verstappen recognizes, however, the importance of his position as the defending world champion and his role in helping grow the sport. He eventually agreed to appear in the fifth installment of the popular show.
Last week, Red Bull revealed the RB19 F1 car in all its glory. Back than, Max Verstappen explained he always wanted to be part of the show. This prompted a discussion with the team behind the show, which seems to have ended well.
According to the Dutch driver, “Of course, I understand when you create a show, there needs to be drama, it needs to be exciting. But I'm a guy who finds it also very important that you're portrayed well, and that they do not start to copy comments on the different kinds of footage while it didn't happen like that. I had to explain to them that that was my view. Otherwise, I didn't want to be part of it. But yes, they understood.”
Verstappen ended by saying he gave an interview which took roughly half an hour to one hour. This is an interesting thing to learn, making us curious to see how Netflix will choose to use it and what the defending world champion had to say. For us there's one more thing left to do. Wait for the season to premiere on February 24.
