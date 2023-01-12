Drive to Survive Announces Season 5 Premiere Date and Shares First Look

In 2019, Netflix premiered the first season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a documentary series that followed the ins and outs of Formula 1. Flash forward to 2023 and we just got the first look at the series' season five, alongside its release date.
Drive to Survive quickly became a very popular motorsport docuseries, surpassing everyone's expectations and creating even more fans. It gave the motorsport a worldwide platform where you could get never-seen-before footage from the races, as well as interviews with the drivers.
It also has plenty of action, drama, and humor, with a look at the Formula 1 drivers' private life, but also that of the Team Principals.
The show has been so popular that Netflix renewed it for the fifth and sixth seasons, with the fifth one scheduled for this year. And we just got the first look at what’s coming.
Focused on the 2022 F1 season, Drive to Survive will most definitely have a lot of juicy stories because, if you’ve read this far, you must already know just how dramatic this past season was. From Mercedes-AMG F1 Petronas’ issues with the cars, Scuderia Ferrari’s underwhelming strategy, the Red Bull Racing cost cap drama, more Hamilton vs Verstappen face-offs, more crashes, the surprising clash between Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, and much, much more, we’ll definitely not get bored in the upcoming season.
The first look at Drive to Survive also has Max Verstappen back in the interviewee’s chair. For the fourth season of the show, which followed his title-winning 2021 season, the two-time World Champion opted out, because he was allegedly unimpressed with the show’s production and his depiction. But now he will be back to one-on-one interviews.
Worry not, because you don't have to wait too long for it. Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return on the streaming service on February 24, 2023. That will be just in the midst of the 2023 pre-season testing, taking place between 23 and 25 February in Sakhir, Bahrain.
The show's executive producer is James Gay-Rees, who also produced the Academy Award-winning documentary, Senna, alongside Paul Martin from Box-to-Box Films. And, as mentioned, the fifth season will not be the last, because the docuseries will return for at least one more season.
And there are only a few more weeks to wait before new Formula 1 news, because, starting early February, teams will introduce their new racing cars. The first one to announce it (at least at the moment of publication) will be Williams Racing, set to unveil its new car on February 6, with Alpine, McLaren, Aston Martin, Scuderia Ferrari, and Mercedes to follow. The 2023 Formula 1’s season will officially kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.
