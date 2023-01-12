BlackBerry (Yes, BlackBerry) Helps Create a Car Wallet Integrated Into the Dashboard

BlackBerry, the company that many people forgot existed after it left the mobile device market, is still investing heavily in software and services because that’s pretty much the only way it found to bring home the bacon these days.
BlackBerry IVY, for example, is a platform that’s gaining more ground in the automotive industry, and thanks to a partnership with Car IQ, the company hopes to continue this trend in what it describes as a very convenient way to make payments right from behind the wheel.
The collaboration between the two companies is offering a so-called in-dash vehicle wallet that will allow drivers to make payments without leaving the car.
In theory, the system has been developed from the very beginning to be as straightforward and convenient as possible, so the wallet can connect to a bank account and authorize payments without the need for a credit card.
The vehicle wallet obviously requires auto OEMs to integrate such capabilities in the car, but BlackBerry and Car IQ believe their idea would rapidly get a lot of fans in the automotive industry. Especially because, the two companies say, the wallet supports all kinds of payments, including for fuel, EV charging, tolls, parking, repairs, and so on (in some cases, these payments can even be conducted automatically for added convenience).
Furthermore, BlackBerry says the platform can allow for more modern marketing solutions, including special offers and all kinds of incentives aimed not only at drivers, but also at passengers.
At first glance, BlackBerry’s idea isn’t necessarily as innovative as the company claims it is, especially because in-vehicle payments have been around for a while. Mobile devices, including Android phones and iPhones, have been allowing payments for parking and gas for quite some time, so BlackBerry appears to just reinvent the wheel this time.
However, what really comes in handy is that the experience is entirely integrated into the dashboard. This means users wouldn’t have to do anything else than provide the details of the payment and then authorize the transfer from the vehicle dash. Everything is, therefore, as convenient as possible, and this is probably how the concept would gain fans in the automotive world.
Car IQ has already tried to expand its network as much as possible, so it already supports a wide variety of payments in the United States, including gas, EV charging, and tolls. However, Car IQ’s system requires a credit card to be provided into the app, so with the help of BlackBerry IVY, the company is trying to make its technology much easier to use. Obviously, as long as OEMs agree to integrate this vehicle dash into their devices, that is, and of course, if customers out there end up giving it a try in the first place.
