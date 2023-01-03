Top Google Maps Rival Announces Major Takeover, Navigation Focus Unchanged

If you’ve been looking for an alternative to Google Maps, you probably know already that the options on this front aren’t necessarily as many as people might be tempted to believe at first.
This is because building a fully featured navigation app is quite a challenge, so only tech giants and companies with solid know-how in this side of the industry managed to come up with advanced solutions.
Sygic is one of the biggest names in the mapping services world, and recently, the company announced a major acquisition that essentially brings it entirely under new ownership.
W.A.G Payment Solutions, mostly known as Eurowag, has recently decided to purchase the remaining 30 percent of Sygic – the original acquisition was announced in 2019, but at that point, the takeover included only 70 percent of the ownership. The remaining 30 percent, however, was part of the deal, and in late December, Eurowag decided to go through with the takeover and therefore take full control of Sygic.
The acquisition is worth 14.4 million Euros (a little over $15.1 million), and it is set to be completed in April 2024.
In theory, a Google Maps rival getting a new owner should theoretically mark a new beginning for the navigation software, but this time, this really isn’t the case. And it’s all because Eurowag just wants to integrate Sygic’s capabilities into its own products, essentially making the road transport business and payments much more straightforward.
Sygic’s software is already part of Eurowag’s offering, so now that the remaining 30 percent stake has been taken over, the integration should be even deeper, essentially streamlining the way the navigation and the commercial transport services are being offered.
The good news is that Sygic isn’t going to change its focus on navigation capabilities. As a leading name in this side of the industry, the company has come up with a series of very innovative solutions, including wrong-way driver warnings that notify nearby people when someone is seen going in the opposite direction on a highway (or on any other type of high-speed road).
Furthermore, Sygic’s truck navigation software is among the most advanced solutions aimed at large vehicles, currently being used by both consumers and companies that need to manage their fleets more efficiently. Needless to say, Sygic is also benefiting from the lack of interest of tech giants like Google and Apple for this particular mode of navigation, as their solutions, Google Maps and Apple Maps, respectively, are only aimed at passenger cars.
In the long term, Sygic is very likely to remain one of the top alternatives to Google Maps anyway, so Eurowag’s recent acquisition isn’t going to change the direction the company wants to use in the navigation world in any way.
