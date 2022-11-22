This Google Maps Alternative Now Features Satellite Maps for All Users

Choosing a Google Maps alternative isn’t easy, especially when you’re specifically looking for a certain feature to help you during navigation.
For example, if you’re interested in satellite maps – because we all know how important this feature can become in some cases, you can’t use Waze given it doesn’t feature such a layer. Waze sticks with its more or less childish interface, and right now, there’s no intention to release an update that would refresh its UI with satellite support.
Sygic’s GPS navigation software is among the leading solutions currently on the market, and starting with the latest update, the satellite maps are finally available for all users.
Bundled with version 22.5.0 on iOS, the new feature is live on both iPhone and CarPlay, so if you want to enable the satellite mode navigation, it’s now available after the latest update.
The most recent version, however, comes with several other improvements as well.
For example, Sygic has updated the Sign recognition feature to also correctly read the no-overtaking indicator that we occasionally come across on the side of the road. And last but not least, the new update includes augmented reality improvements, so overall, Sygic’s advanced navigation software is getting even more advanced.
Keep in mind, however, that some of the features offered by Sygic in its GPS navigation solution aren’t available free of charge. This is the biggest difference versus Google Maps and Waze, as you need to pay in order to receive access to the full feature lineup.
Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps also comes with the essential feature package, including offline maps, voice-guided GPS navigation, lane assistance, and real-time traffic information. Needless to say, it also offers CarPlay support on iOS and Android Auto support on Android, while also sporting more advanced capabilities, such as wrong-way warnings, a head-up display mode, and Real View navigation based on the AR capabilities.
