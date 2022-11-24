Google Maps Competitor Announces Major Free Update as a Black Friday Gift

While there are plenty of alternatives to Google Maps out there, Sygic’s GPS Navigation is without a doubt one of the best.
Although available with a premium license to unlock the full package, Sygic’s software packs an impressive feature lineup, including AR capabilities and road sign recognition.
But its latest update, which we spotted earlier this week, is free for all users, and according to the company, it comes as a Black Friday gift.
It’s support for satellite maps, something that many users out there absolutely love, and needless to say, consider a must-have in a modern navigation app.
Satellite maps have been around for a very long time in Google Maps, and they are available on both mobile devices and the likes of Android Auto and CarPlay. On CarPlay, for instance, the satellite maps are also live on the dashboard, therefore making the navigation overall a lot more intuitive.
Sygic says it specifically worked with Google to make this update happen – as a side note, the satellite maps in Sygic’s GPS Navigation software are powered by Google Maps, so if you’ve used this app before, the experience overall should be pretty familiar.
The parent company explains that thanks to satellite maps, users can inspect a specific region more closely, while also figuring out where they are in a more straightforward manner. The feature also supports searching, zooming, and browsing in satellite view.
In addition to the satellite maps, the latest update also comes with more improvements, including a smarter implementation of traffic sign recognition and a fresh UI for Real View navigation in AR.
If you’re a Sygic subscriber, all you need to do to get all these improvements is to update the application on your device. If the latest version is already installed, just look for the dedicated button in the navigation app to activate the satellite view.
