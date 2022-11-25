Navigation App Gets New Update That Makes Google Maps Look Ridiculous

When it comes to finding a worthy replacement for Google Maps, choosing the right piece of software comes down to the answer to a very simple question. Do you agree to pay a small fee for a more advanced feature lineup or are you particularly interested in free apps?
If you don’t mind getting a paid solution, Sygic’s GPS Navigation has a lot to offer. And thanks to the latest update, the feature lineup has improved even further.
Approximately one year ago, Sygic launched a feature called Traffic Sign recognition. As anyone can easily guess by simply reading its name, this feature is supposed to automatically recognize the traffic signs on the side of the road and show them to the user right within the navigation interface.
To do this, the application uses the phone’s camera, so the mobile device must be placed on the dashboard in such a way that its cameras can scan the road ahead.
The original implementation allowed Sygic GPS Navigation to detect speed limits from traffic signs and LED screens, and thanks to the latest update, the application can recognize the no-overtaking sign as well. As you can see in the video below, Sygic’s software uses AI-powered software to look for no-overtaking signs and then display them right in the main UI of the app in a more convenient manner.
The feature continues to be available for Premium+ subscribers only, but a trial version of the app is also available if you want to take it for a spin.
While Sygic’s idea is great and comes in handy, it’s important to keep in mind that looking at the traffic signs yourselves is also critical. Taking everything navigation apps say for granted is never a good idea, as every little error in their software can lead to major blunders and sometimes to life-threatening scenarios.
