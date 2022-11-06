Google Maps Alternative Not Showing Correct Speed Limits

TomTom is currently one of the top names in the navigation software world, and its products are used by millions of drivers out there.
Furthermore, its mobile navigation solutions are often considered among the leading alternatives to the likes of Google Maps and Waze, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise.
AmiGO, for instance, is an app that offers an advanced feature package at absolutely no cost, including camera alerts, traffic information, and support for sending road reports, just like in the case of Waze.
However, one of its features isn’t working exactly as expected, and this could lead to major frustration among drivers.
The speed limit information shown on the screen isn’t always correct, and TomTom says that it’s already aware of the problem and working on a fix. In other words, the speed limit that AmiGO shows during navigation may not be the legal one for the road you’re driving on, and this is why you should just pay attention to road signs in the first place.
At this point, there’s no ETA as to when TomTom could come up with a fix, but obviously, maintaining the speed limits 100 percent accurate for the entire world is quite challenging, even for a company the size of TomTom.
Worth knowing, however, is that the speed limit information isn’t related to the current speed data displayed by the speedometer. As we’ve discussed in another article, navigation software shows a different value than the car’s speedometer, and it’s all because it calculates how fast you’re going using the GPS connection.
TomTom says that the best thing drivers can do when they believe the speed information is inaccurate is to slow down – in theory, the slower you go, the smaller the difference between the shown speed that you can see on the dashboards and the actual speed of the vehicle determined using GPS data.
