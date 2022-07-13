Google Maps Rival Launches in More Cars, Making Mobile Navigation Apps Unnecessary

While many believe that the days of navigation solutions pre-loaded with the car are long gone, navigation specialists like TomTom try to prove them wrong with more and more investments in new-generation and innovative capabilities.
And the debut of the new Opel Astra is supposed to be living proof in this regard, as the car comes with TomTom’s upgraded full-stack navigation solution, therefore sporting a series of features that make mobile navigation apps more or less redundant.
First and foremost, the new Astra comes with up-to-date maps and over-the-air updates, so in theory, drivers can be sure they are always using the latest data whenever they get behind the wheel.
The navigation guidance is available both on the Pure Panel digital cockpit screens but also on the head-up display, and of course, hands-free interaction is also offered thanks to voice commands.
But at the same time, TomTom has also developed features aimed at the modern driver, so its software offers traffic information and data on the location of charging points. This capability comes in handy to drivers of the plug-in hybrid Astra, as they can therefore know precisely where the closest charging point is located.
And last but not least, TomTom has worked together with Stellantis on providing ADAS Map and the so-called electronic horizon software, which makes the road more predictable and helps the vehicle itself adapt its speed in curves.
Overall, TomTom is trying to prove once again that the concept of navigation software no longer comes down to a product that can get drivers from they are to where they want to be. Using new-generation capabilities, such a solution eventually makes every second behind the wheel not only more enjoyable but safer as well, especially when taking into account systems like the ADAS technology that is offered on the new Opel Astra.
