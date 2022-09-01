No Need for Google Maps and Waze as Top Alternative Launches in More Cars

Google Maps and Waze are often preferred over the built-in navigation software in today’s cars, but in the last few years, carmakers have been trying to improve their offerings as well.
And in order to do this more efficiently, most auto manufacturers formed partnerships with navigation experts like HERE, TomTom, and Sygic, all with the purpose of getting their mapping data and navigation solutions as pre-loaded products in their cars.
The latest to do the same thing is Hyundai, as the company has worked together with TomTom to provide drivers with map data and real-time traffic information in all cars sold by the group in Europe. This includes not only Hyundai models but also Kia cars – Genesis models sold on the continent were already fitted with TomTom data since the summer of last year.
TomTom is currently the provider of one of the most advanced navigation solutions worldwide, as its software can not only replace Google Maps but also Waze. In other words, its products can offer not only step-by-step navigation but also information in speed limits, traffic data, lanes, and everything else you’d expect from a new-gen piece of software.
The real-time traffic information obviously comes in handy as well, as it helps optimize the routes and also provide drivers with more accurate ETAs.
Of course, while TomTom’s data is going live in all cars sold by Hyundai in Europe, this doesn’t necessarily mean that drivers would have to stick with the pre-loaded software when getting behind the wheel.
Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, and all the other mobile navigation apps continue to be available, not only on the smartphone itself but also via Android Auto and CarPlay. Hyundai is already offering Android Auto and CarPlay in most of its cars, so it’ll be interesting to see how many drivers stick with the pre-loaded navigation software or switch to the mobile navigation solutions offered by the likes of Google.
The latest to do the same thing is Hyundai, as the company has worked together with TomTom to provide drivers with map data and real-time traffic information in all cars sold by the group in Europe. This includes not only Hyundai models but also Kia cars – Genesis models sold on the continent were already fitted with TomTom data since the summer of last year.
TomTom is currently the provider of one of the most advanced navigation solutions worldwide, as its software can not only replace Google Maps but also Waze. In other words, its products can offer not only step-by-step navigation but also information in speed limits, traffic data, lanes, and everything else you’d expect from a new-gen piece of software.
The real-time traffic information obviously comes in handy as well, as it helps optimize the routes and also provide drivers with more accurate ETAs.
Of course, while TomTom’s data is going live in all cars sold by Hyundai in Europe, this doesn’t necessarily mean that drivers would have to stick with the pre-loaded software when getting behind the wheel.
Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, and all the other mobile navigation apps continue to be available, not only on the smartphone itself but also via Android Auto and CarPlay. Hyundai is already offering Android Auto and CarPlay in most of its cars, so it’ll be interesting to see how many drivers stick with the pre-loaded navigation software or switch to the mobile navigation solutions offered by the likes of Google.