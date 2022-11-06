Lormauto Wants to Give First-Generation Renault Twingos a Second Electric Life

Anyone buying an electric car to save the planet needs to remember they engage in the same cycle that has depleted it in the first place. The only company willing to tackle the need for more natural resources endlessly was Riversimple until very recently. The French startup Lormauto joined it with a different proposition: giving first-generation Renault Twingos a second electric life for €100 ($99.6 at the current exchange rate) a month.

7 photos