Share of $1,000+ Car Payments Hits Record Levels, Try Not to Get Burnt

In case you were thinking of changing your car in 2023 or getting your first one, you might want to sit down for this. First, maybe don't change your car, or do it wisely, not with your heart (not now, at least). It may be something strange to read on a website for car enthusiasts, but it is better to have money in your pocket to pay for gas, food, and whatever you like than working to pay the bank (or whatever lending institution) for your vehicle.