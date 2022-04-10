Here's Why the Sunk Cost Fallacy Is the Reason Behind "I Know What I Have"

More on this:

1 Things to Consider Before Getting a Car Loan Today, Tomorrow, or Anytime

2 Soccer Player Crashes His McLaren, Wants Another One Because He Really Loves It

3 Is Taking the Train Your Idea of a Nightmare? This Kia Spectra Will Spare You for $1000

4 A Different Kind of New Year's Resolutions, Just in Time for a Better 2022

5 Used Car Price Bubble May Burst in 2022, Damage Is Already Done