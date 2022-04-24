There Is a Time and a Place for That Special Vehicle in Your Life, Don't Miss It

Every car enthusiast in this world has a vehicle they dream about. Some dream big and want something that is significantly beyond their financial means. Other people's dream car is attainable, but it is not always practical, or they cannot find one in the configuration they wish. Now, I am against impulse buying, but I still think you should do your best to make it fit.
The idea behind this article came about as I was watching a video about someone who acquired a Troopy, which is the affectionate nickname for a variant of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series.
Troopy stands for Troop Carrier, and it has three seats in the front, and it was available with two benches in the rear, and those can seat eight people. Unlike other models that were introduced when the Troopy first came out, this model can still be acquired new in some countries through grey-market imports.
It is not easy, but it can be done in many places, except for the U.S. and Canada. In the latter case, you cannot legally import one because of legislation that prevents that, and a newly built example of a model that would normally be allowed under the 25-year rule does not fit the bill. This model of Land Cruiser, in particular, is one that is appreciated across the world, and this shows in its resale value.
So, moving on to my point on the matter. If you want to do something that is vehicle-related, and you can do it without getting into a mountain of debt, do your best to get it done. Get one while you still can, in other words.
I can attest that you will not regret it later if you take your time picking the vehicle, do your due diligence on costs like insurance and parts, and generally be sure that you do not sacrifice your financial health for a car.
For example, many years ago, I started saving up money from my first job so that I could fix the family car and use it. Since the vehicle in question was quite old at the time, sourcing parts for it was difficult, so I kept on saving money in the hope that my mechanic would have a magic trick up his sleeve. He did not, but I ended up having enough money to buy an entire car at a point, so I started browsing.
Eventually, I had made up my mind on something, but the deal fell through. I continued my search and found a BMW E30. This was back when they were rather cheap, and you could find several available for sale at a reasonable price. Good times. I went to see it with two friends, one of whom was also interested in the same vehicle. He dismissed it, but I could not stop thinking about it.
I got the car a few days later, and I loved it. I was young, and I drove it everywhere I could. Once my time with that E30 and the parts one that I had acquired was over, I was looking for another one, but not even one proved good enough for my budget.
I needlessly searched for an E34 or an E36, as E39s or anything else was unattainable. I got something else, entirely different, and promised myself I would get another E30 when the time was right. Well, I never did get another E30, and many years have passed since then.
I thought about it, of course, but I am aware that I might not enjoy it like I did when I was younger. It will always have a special place in my soul, but I am aware that getting one today when I could afford a reasonable example would not be the same.
You see, as we grow older, our car preferences change. We grow out of some preferences while others grow on us, and a few vehicles remain favorites for years on end.
If you can get one of the vehicles that fall into the latter category, get one while you still can. There is a time and a place for some things, and that saying applies to cars.
If you have dreamed of a vehicle for many years, and you know you can make it fit in your life, go for it. Otherwise, you might regret it later, when prices soar, or nobody else can fix your prized vehicle, or worse, most examples have disappeared from the road.
I must underline the fact that you must still think the acquisition through before buying the vehicle you dream of, as it may still be a money pit.
