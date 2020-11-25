Google Pay on Android Devices Now Supported for Contactless Gas Payments

Google Pay recently made its debut in a series of new countries, but in the United States, where the technology has been available for quite a while, the implementation in third-party digital payment platforms is already one step ahead.
And the living proof in this regard is none other than ExxonMobil’s smartphone app, which allows drivers to pay for gas using nothing else than their mobile devices, as long as Apple Pay, and more recently Google Pay too, are configured with a credit card.
ExxonMobil, however, announced this week it’s adding new NFC tags that make the payment process much more straightforward. Users only need to scan a QR code or tap the tag with their smartphones, with the payment process then happening in a matter of seconds through the ExxonMobil Rewards+ mobile app for iPhone and Android.
If the application isn’t installed, scanning the QR codes and the tag prompts users to get it from the app store, though on Android, the process will launch a web version of ExxonMobil Rewards+ to initiate a payment through Google Pay.
The new capabilities based on Google Pay are powered by tech provided by Fiserv, the company that developed almost the entire system from one end to another, including the pump activation, payment tokenization, payment processing, and digital receipt delivery.
Needless to say, the experience overall is a lot more convenient on Android devices, especially for users who didn’t install ExxonMobil’s app, as the payment is completed through a web-based interface that doesn’t require anything else to be running on the smartphone.
In addition to contactless payments via Google Pay and Apple Pay, ExxonMobil also supports Amazon’s Alexa, allowing drivers to pay for gas with just a voice command. Customers who don’t want to use their mobile devices to pay for gas can do it wirelessly by bringing the credit card close to the NFC tag installed on the pump.
This new system should be available at over 11,500 ExxonMobil gas stations across the United States starting this week.
